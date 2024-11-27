Technology News
English Edition

NASA Disasters Programme Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Aid Response Efforts

NASA’s AI models and satellite data help communities respond to disasters faster and build resilience.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 November 2024 22:13 IST
NASA Disasters Programme Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Aid Response Efforts

Photo Credit: NASA

Heat waves exceeding climate models are shown, from extreme reds to below-average blues.

Highlights
  • NASA uses AI to analyse satellite data for disaster response.
  • Tools aid hurricane recovery by detecting damage and power outages.
  • Open science promotes collaboration for disaster resilience worldwide.
Advertisement

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and open science by NASA has been reported to significantly advance disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts. According to the space agency, NASA's Disasters Program, supported by the agency's commitment to open science, has been developing innovative tools and datasets to assist in managing natural disasters like hurricanes. These tools aim to equip communities and emergency responders with accurate, timely data for informed decision-making, as highlighted by the programme's application during Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Hurricane Ida and NASA's Contribution

Hurricane Ida, which struck Louisiana on August 21, 2021, was among the most destructive hurricanes in the US history. While emergency teams worked on the ground, NASA's Disasters Program utilised satellite-based models and tools to provide critical data.

Reports indicate that information on soil moisture, precipitation, vegetation changes, and power outages was shared through the NASA Disasters Mapping Portal. This data enabled organisations to understand the storm's impact and prioritise response strategies effectively.

Innovative Use of AI in Disaster Assessment

A notable application of NASA's AI tools was the detection of blue tarps covering roofs post-hurricane, a method designed to assess the extent of damage in affected regions. Based on a study by the Interagency Implementation and Advanced Concepts Team (IMPACT), such technologies have been recognised as valuable for gauging damage severity and aiding recovery efforts.

This approach was initially tested following Hurricane Maria in 2017 and has since been refined, as reported.

Open Science and Future Applications

NASA, in collaboration with IBM, is currently developing open-source AI models to process the agency's extensive satellite data archives. According to Kevin Murphy, NASA's Chief Science Data Officer, these models aim to reduce technical barriers, allowing users to apply the data for various purposes, including disaster prediction and agricultural management.

Murphy stated that such efforts align with NASA's objective of making scientific resources accessible to global communities, as per reports.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Artificial Intelligence, Satellites, AI, Science, NASA, Disaster Management
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honda Activa e With Swappable Batteries Launched in India: Features, Specifications
ChatGPT App Gets a New SearchGPT Shortcut on iPhone and iPad

Related Stories

NASA Disasters Programme Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Aid Response Efforts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  3. Realme Brings Android 15 Update for Realme 12 Pro Models in Early Access
  4. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  5. Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Review: Affordable and Reliable
  6. Realme C75 With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  8. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support in India via New Update
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro Review
  10. NASA Is Using AI Tools to Monitor and Map Disaster Affected Areas
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Disasters Programme Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Aid Response Efforts
  2. Japanese Rocket Epsilon S’ Engine Explodes for the Second Time During Testing
  3. Increasing Global Heatwave Hotspots Defy Climate Model Predictions
  4. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  5. Google Gemini Spotify Extension With Play and Search Functions Rolling Out
  6. Google Drive for Android Reportedly Developing Privacy Screen Feature for Enhanced Security
  7. Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Phantom Now Live on Coinbase’s Base Layer-2 Network
  8. Baleen Whales’ Hearing Tested for the First Time, Scientists Discover New Capabilities
  9. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, AI Eraser, and More via November OTA Update
  10. Realme 12 Pro Models Get Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »