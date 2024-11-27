The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and open science by NASA has been reported to significantly advance disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts. According to the space agency, NASA's Disasters Program, supported by the agency's commitment to open science, has been developing innovative tools and datasets to assist in managing natural disasters like hurricanes. These tools aim to equip communities and emergency responders with accurate, timely data for informed decision-making, as highlighted by the programme's application during Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Hurricane Ida and NASA's Contribution

Hurricane Ida, which struck Louisiana on August 21, 2021, was among the most destructive hurricanes in the US history. While emergency teams worked on the ground, NASA's Disasters Program utilised satellite-based models and tools to provide critical data.

Reports indicate that information on soil moisture, precipitation, vegetation changes, and power outages was shared through the NASA Disasters Mapping Portal. This data enabled organisations to understand the storm's impact and prioritise response strategies effectively.

Innovative Use of AI in Disaster Assessment

A notable application of NASA's AI tools was the detection of blue tarps covering roofs post-hurricane, a method designed to assess the extent of damage in affected regions. Based on a study by the Interagency Implementation and Advanced Concepts Team (IMPACT), such technologies have been recognised as valuable for gauging damage severity and aiding recovery efforts.

This approach was initially tested following Hurricane Maria in 2017 and has since been refined, as reported.

Open Science and Future Applications

NASA, in collaboration with IBM, is currently developing open-source AI models to process the agency's extensive satellite data archives. According to Kevin Murphy, NASA's Chief Science Data Officer, these models aim to reduce technical barriers, allowing users to apply the data for various purposes, including disaster prediction and agricultural management.

Murphy stated that such efforts align with NASA's objective of making scientific resources accessible to global communities, as per reports.