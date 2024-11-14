Technology News
English Edition

China's Zhurong Rover Helps Find Evidence of Potential Ancient Shoreline on Mars

Newly analysed data from China's Zhurong rover suggests Mars' northern plains may have hosted an ancient ocean.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 15:00 IST
China's Zhurong Rover Helps Find Evidence of Potential Ancient Shoreline on Mars

Photo Credit: China News Service

A 'selfie' taken by China's Zhurong Mars rover during the Tianwen-1 mission.

Highlights
  • Zhurong rover finds potential Martian shoreline, hinting at ancient ocean
  • Discovery supports long-held theories of a vast ocean on Mars' northern p
  • New findings suggest Mars once had conditions capable of sustaining life.
Advertisement

Evidence of an ancient ocean on Mars has been potentially uncovered by China's Zhurong rover, scientists report. Data gathered by the now-defunct rover indicates a possible ancient shoreline in Mars' northern hemisphere. Researchers at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, including lead scientist Bo Wu, believe these findings support long-standing theories of a large Martian ocean that existed billions of years ago. The Zhurong rover, which travelled approximately 2 kilometres within the Utopia Planitia basin, relayed this data through observations from its onboard cameras and ground-penetrating radar.

The study describing the findings was published in the journal Scientific Reports. Through Zhurong's exploration, researchers identified features possibly related to water activity, including pitted cones, channels, and formations resembling mud volcanoes. Such structures, the scientists suggest, could represent a coastal landscape shaped by the once-existing ocean. Further analysis of the surface deposits indicates that the ocean may have existed around 3.68 billion years ago, potentially containing silt-laden water that left distinct geological layers on the Martian landscape.
Complex History of Water on Mars

The research team posits that Mars' ancient ocean may have experienced phases of freezing and thawing, contributing to the formation of the observed coastline. Sergey Krasilnikov of Hong Kong Polytechnic University noted that the ocean may have frozen over for about 10,000 to 100,000 years before completely drying up, roughly 260 million years later. Wu acknowledged the difficulty in conclusively determining the shoreline due to erosion over millennia but proposed that asteroid impacts could have preserved certain regions of the coastline.

Future Prospects for Verifying Mars' Water History

Despite Zhurong's findings, scientists acknowledge that definitive evidence of Mars' ancient water history will require analysis of Martian samples on Earth. China's Tianwen 3 mission, set to launch in 2028, aims to return surface samples by 2031. In comparison, NASA's Mars Sample Return mission is projected to return samples in the 2030s.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, Zhurong Rove, Ancient Ocean, Martian Shoreline, Space Exploration, Utopia Planitia, Martian Geology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Netflix Says 70 Million Users Now Watch Shows With Advertising
Apophis Asteroid Flyby in 2029: Earth's Gravitational May Impact Asteroid's Surface

Related Stories

China's Zhurong Rover Helps Find Evidence of Potential Ancient Shoreline on Mars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Could Arrive With These Performance Upgrades
  2. Google Will Now Use AI to Protect You From Call Scams and Harmful Apps
  3. iQOO 13 Will Arrive in India With a Slightly Smaller Battery
  4. RedMagic 10 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Debuts at This Price
  5. Nvidia Unveils New PC App With AI-Powered Game Filters and These Features
  6. Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working on a Pair of AI Glasses to Compete With Meta
  7. Meta Will Face Antitrust Trial Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions
  8. Samsung Galaxy A36 Tipped to Get Front Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. China's Zhurong Rover Helps Find Evidence of Potential Ancient Shoreline on Mars
  2. Meta Will Face Antitrust Trial Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions
  3. Apophis Asteroid Flyby in 2029: Earth's Gravitational May Impact Asteroid's Surface
  4. Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More
  5. Nubia Z70 Ultra Launch Set for November 21, Teased to Feature 6.85-inch 1.5K Display
  6. Google Introduces AI-Powered Safety Tools to Protect Users from Phone Call Scams and Malicious Apps
  7. Nvidia App With AI-Powered RTX Game Filters, Support for 4K 120fps Video Capture Announced
  8. Samsung Galaxy A36 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Front Camera
  9. Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special Reimagines A Christmas Carol on Prime Video
  10. Xiaomi AI Glasses Reportedly in Development With Goertek; to Compete With Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »