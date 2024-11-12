NASA's Juno spacecraft has delivered breathtaking images of Jupiter, highlighting the planet's swirling, multicoloured storms and unique moons. During Juno's 66th close flyby on October 23, the spacecraft approached the planet's polar regions and captured close-up views of its fifth-largest moon, Amalthea. The raw images collected by JunoCam have since been processed by citizen scientists, who enhanced colours and contrasts to reveal Jupiter's atmospheric details in a new light.

Spectacular Details of Jupiter's Storms Revealed

Citizen scientist Jackie Branc processed one of Juno's most striking images, showcasing a region on Jupiter called a Folded Filamentary Region (FFR), located near the planet's subpolar areas. FFRs are known for their complex cloud patterns, which include white billows and fine, thread-like filaments. This recent image captures Jupiter's stormy atmosphere with an emphasis on these fine details, giving scientists and the public alike a vivid view of the planet's dynamic weather systems.

Juno's data, available to the public online, allows enthusiasts and researchers to adjust image features such as contrast and colour balance. This collaborative effort has enabled a range of perspectives on Jupiter's atmospheric bands, turbulent clouds, and powerful vortices.

Amalthea: A Close-Up of Jupiter's Unique Moon

Juno also captured images of Amalthea, a small, potato-shaped moon only 84 kilometres in radius. In images processed by Gerald Eichstädt, the white balance was adjusted to distinguish Amalthea from the blackness of space, presenting the moon in stark relief. This view of Amalthea, with its rugged, irregular shape, adds to our understanding of Jupiter's complex satellite system.

Launched in 2016, the Juno mission was originally planned to conclude in 2021, but its mission has been extended, with plans to end in September 2025. When its mission concludes, Juno will plunge into Jupiter's atmosphere, marking the end of its successful exploration journey.