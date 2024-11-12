Technology News
NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Stunning Views of Jupiter’s Storms and Moon Amalthea

Juno’s close flyby of Jupiter on October 23 reveals intricate storm patterns and a unique perspective of moon Amalthea.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2024 22:48 IST
NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Stunning Views of Jupiter’s Storms and Moon Amalthea

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS

Juno captured a Folded Filamentary Region on Jupiter; the image was processed by Jackie Branc.

Highlights
  • NASA’s Juno captures Jupiter’s swirling storms in vivid detail.
  • New images offer a rare look at Jupiter's moon Amalthea.
  • Citizen scientists enhance Juno’s raw data for stunning views.
NASA's Juno spacecraft has delivered breathtaking images of Jupiter, highlighting the planet's swirling, multicoloured storms and unique moons. During Juno's 66th close flyby on October 23, the spacecraft approached the planet's polar regions and captured close-up views of its fifth-largest moon, Amalthea. The raw images collected by JunoCam have since been processed by citizen scientists, who enhanced colours and contrasts to reveal Jupiter's atmospheric details in a new light.

Spectacular Details of Jupiter's Storms Revealed

Citizen scientist Jackie Branc processed one of Juno's most striking images, showcasing a region on Jupiter called a Folded Filamentary Region (FFR), located near the planet's subpolar areas. FFRs are known for their complex cloud patterns, which include white billows and fine, thread-like filaments. This recent image captures Jupiter's stormy atmosphere with an emphasis on these fine details, giving scientists and the public alike a vivid view of the planet's dynamic weather systems.

Juno's data, available to the public online, allows enthusiasts and researchers to adjust image features such as contrast and colour balance. This collaborative effort has enabled a range of perspectives on Jupiter's atmospheric bands, turbulent clouds, and powerful vortices.

Amalthea: A Close-Up of Jupiter's Unique Moon

Juno also captured images of Amalthea, a small, potato-shaped moon only 84 kilometres in radius. In images processed by Gerald Eichstädt, the white balance was adjusted to distinguish Amalthea from the blackness of space, presenting the moon in stark relief. This view of Amalthea, with its rugged, irregular shape, adds to our understanding of Jupiter's complex satellite system.

Launched in 2016, the Juno mission was originally planned to conclude in 2021, but its mission has been extended, with plans to end in September 2025. When its mission concludes, Juno will plunge into Jupiter's atmosphere, marking the end of its successful exploration journey.

 

Comments

