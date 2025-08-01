Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Refrigerators

If you're considering buying a refrigerator, now might be a great time to do so. During the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale, refrigerators are available at discounts of up to 55 percent, making it one of the best opportunities to upgrade or replace your current appliance. The discount sale was started on July 31 at noon for all shoppers, after providing a 12-hour early access for Amazon Prime subscribers. Buyers can also get additional savings on their purchases by applying bank offers and coupon-based discounts.

A wide range of refrigerators with large capacities, smart cooling features, multiple compartments, and adjustable storage are up for grabs at reduced prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale. Samsung is providing up to a 45 percent discount on its refrigerators. It is selling its 653L double door refrigerator with AI-based features for Rs. 79,990, down from the original price of Rs. 1,13,000. Customers can avail of a coupon discount of Rs. 3,000 on this model. Similarly, leading brands such as LG, Samsung, and Haier are offering both single and double-door models at attractive rates. Many listings also come with no-cost EMI plans, additional coupon-based discounts, and exchange offers for extra savings on your upgrade.

Shoppers with SBI Cards can avail up to 10 percent savings on payments made through their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail up to five percent cashback. There is up to five percent cashback on Amazon Pay UPI transactions as well.

Here are some of the best refrigerator deals available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale. Be sure to compare prices across other platforms before making your purchase to ensure you're getting the best deal.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link

Samsung 653L, 3 Star Double Door Smart Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL) Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now IFB 197L 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DBSE) Rs. 22,400 Rs. 15,990 Buy Now Haier 325L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-333GB-P,) Rs. 54,990 Rs. 36,490 Buy Now LG 322L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX) Rs. 46,999 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now Whirlpool 184L 5-Star Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 21,700 Rs. 16,790 Buy Now Godrej 183L 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 19,490 Rs. 13,290 Buy Now Voltas Beko 228L 2 Star Refrigerator Rs. 36,490 Rs. 20,990 Buy Now Samsung 419L, 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL) Rs. 71,990 Rs. 48,990 Buy Now

