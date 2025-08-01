Technology News
BSNL Freedom Offer With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for 30 Days Announced

Consumers in India can avail of the BSNL offer between August 1 and August 31.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 13:43 IST
BSNL Freedom Offer With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for 30 Days Announced

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL offers doorstep delivery of SIM cards in India

  • BSNL Freedom Offer provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day
  • Consumers get 2GB of daily data under the fair usage policy
  • It is priced at Re. 1 and is only available for new users in India
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid recharge plan for users in India for a limited time. The state-owned telecom operator made the announcement via its social media handle on Thursday while providing more details about what this Independence Day-themed prepaid recharge plan offers. Dubbed Freedom Offer, it provides consumers with 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited calls, along with other benefits at a very nominal price.

BSNL Freedom Offer Price, Benefits

The BSNL Freedom Offer is priced at Re. 1 and comes with a validity of 30 days. During this period, consumers can avail of 2GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), the speeds will be reduced to 40kbps once the allotted daily quota is exhausted.

Further, the state-owned telecom operator will provide a free 4G SIM card without any cost to those who avail of the Freedom Offer. 

Do note that is a limited time offer introduced in the spirit of Independence Day, with BSNL calling it “Azadi Ka Plan”. It is applicable only for new BSNL consumers. The BSNL Freedom Offer can be subscribed to for a period of 30 days only; between August 1 and August 31.

To avail of this offer, consumers can walk into a retailer or BSNL Common Services Centres. The latter are access points through which the telecom operator provides public utility and other services such as SIM card issuance, bill payments, and mobile recharges.

However, it remains unknown if the same offer will be provided to those who use BSNL's recently introduced doorstep SIM card delivery service. It can be availed of to either get a new connection or port your existing number to BSNL, and get the SIM delivered to your home.

Notably, this offer arrives a few months after it was reported that BSNL had been losing subscriber momentum in India. The telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed a loss of 0.2 million overall subscribers in April. During this period, it also recorded a drop of 1.8 million active BSNL subscribers in the same period.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
