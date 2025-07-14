NASA’s Mars Sample Return Mission May Survive with Lockheed Martin’s Low-Cost Proposal

The efforts of NASA to get valuable samples from Mars to Earth can provide a lifeline if a new proposal for a more reasonable architecture mission receives the go-ahead. The Perseverance rover reached Mars in 2021 and set out the collect intriguing and diversified samples for a follow-up Mars Sample Return Mission (MSR) campaign, which picks the samples and delivers them to Earth for analysis. However, the reviewers signalled the costs to be up to $11 billion, and MSR is facing cancellation due to this in 2026.

Lockheed Martin's InSight-Based Lander Design

As per NASA, in a new reviving effort for the program, the aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, which built NASA's 11 Mars spacecraft out of 22. It is proposing a cut-price, as per the mission, that would make use of a smaller lander. The lander would be built from NASA's InSight lander, on the heritage, which successfully landed on the Red Planet in November 2018.

The MSR was planned for under $3 billion, as per Lockheed Martin's read. The goal is to use the existing designs and align the operations of the primary spacecraft and systems under $11 billion, together with managing risk and reducing oversight, offering a low cost.

Through a commercial approach, which focused more on handling key requirements, reducing complexity through lifting up the heritage, the scientists can bring back the samples that reveal the mysteries of Mars, and lay the foundation for astronauts who set their feet on the Red Planet.

Rocket Lab Join the Race to Bring Martian Samples Home

The plan of Lockheed is not the only option for MSR. Rocket Lab, a private company, put forward their proposal for the mission in 2024 at the call of NASA to get valuable samples at home in a quick and cheap manner.

As of now, the U.S. approach for Mars seems to be shifting towards putting astronauts on the planet, as per the Trump administration budget proposals. Landing humans on Mars is more challenging and complex. However, if it is realised, it would see invaluable Martian rock, atmosphere, and dust samples brought to Earth.