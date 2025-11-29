Born Hungry is a moving documentary detailing the experiences of Sash Simpson – one of the superstar chefs whose destiny began when he was abandoned to die in Chennai and fought to live for many days eating out of garbage bins. Placed with a Canadian couple, he was able to make something of his life, but the niggling questions of his past wouldn't go away. This document is about his return to India, his quest for his biological family, and the difficult yet therapeutic process of rediscovering where he comes from. A blending of pain, hope, and resistance that provides a touching testament to courage and will.

When and Where to Watch

Born Hungry is streaming on JioHotstar in India. You can also watch the series with an OTTplay Premium subscription. Internationally, the film will be streamed on Prime Video and Crave

Trailer and Plot

The trailer showcases Sash's traumatic upbringing in Chennai, his adoption by a Canadian couple, and his eventual rise as a celebrated chef. The emotional heart is his return to India to search for the family he lost. The movie chronicles his survival, triumph, and path toward healing in a manner that's both candid and comprehensive.

Cast and Crew

The documentary stars Sash Simpson as himself, Shipra Khanna, and Mark McEwan. Barry Avrich directed the film, which was produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Mark Selby and Mary Rohlich. The executive producers are Jay Hennick, Mark Selby, and Barry Avrich.

Reception

The documentary has been praised for its passionate telling and honest representation of Sash's journey, and its IMDb rating is 7.4/10.