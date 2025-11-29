Technology News
English Edition

Born Hungry Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Journey of Chef Sash Simpson

Born Hungry is a documentary on chef Sash Simpson’s journey from a street child in Chennai to a successful chef in Canada. Now streaming on JioHotstar in India. IMDb: 7.4/10.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 November 2025 16:30 IST
Born Hungry Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Journey of Chef Sash Simpson

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Born Hungry: Sash Simpson's journey from India streets to top chef

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Born Hungry follows chef Sash Simpson’s true story from Chennai’s streets
  • Produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Selby, and Mary Rohlich
  • Directed by Barry Avrich
Advertisement

Born Hungry is a moving documentary detailing the experiences of Sash Simpson – one of the superstar chefs whose destiny began when he was abandoned to die in Chennai and fought to live for many days eating out of garbage bins. Placed with a Canadian couple, he was able to make something of his life, but the niggling questions of his past wouldn't go away. This document is about his return to India, his quest for his biological family, and the difficult yet therapeutic process of rediscovering where he comes from. A blending of pain, hope, and resistance that provides a touching testament to courage and will.

When and Where to Watch

Born Hungry is streaming on JioHotstar in India. You can also watch the series with an OTTplay Premium subscription. Internationally, the film will be streamed on Prime Video and Crave

Trailer and Plot

The trailer showcases Sash's traumatic upbringing in Chennai, his adoption by a Canadian couple, and his eventual rise as a celebrated chef. The emotional heart is his return to India to search for the family he lost. The movie chronicles his survival, triumph, and path toward healing in a manner that's both candid and comprehensive.

Cast and Crew

The documentary stars Sash Simpson as himself, Shipra Khanna, and Mark McEwan. Barry Avrich directed the film, which was produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Mark Selby and Mary Rohlich. The executive producers are Jay Hennick, Mark Selby, and Barry Avrich.

Reception

The documentary has been praised for its passionate telling and honest representation of Sash's journey, and its IMDb rating is 7.4/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 7,040mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Apple Tipped to Turn to Intel to Build Its Entry-Level M-Series Chipsets

Related Stories

Born Hungry Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Journey of Chef Sash Simpson
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Here Are the Top Deals on Redmi Phones
  3. Apple Tipped to Turn to Intel to Build Its Entry-Level M-Series Chips
#Latest Stories
  1. Dhurandhar OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt-Starrer
  2. Born Hungry Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Journey of Chef Sash Simpson
  3. Brat Is Streaming Now: Where to Watch Darling Krishna’s Betting-World Drama
  4. Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Animated Heist-Comedy
  5. Apple Tipped to Turn to Intel to Build Its Entry-Level M-Series Chipsets
  6. Paanch Minar Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Raj Tarun's Crime Comedy
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 7,040mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Scientists Finally Identify What Drives Venus’s Fast Winds
  9. X-Ray Nebula Discovery Brings Astronomers Closer to Solving Cosmic Ray Mystery
  10. China’s Massive JUNO Experiment Delivers Its First World-Class Neutrino Results
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »