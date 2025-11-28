China Tests Humanoid Robots to Guide Travellers at Border Crossing

Humanoid robots are being tested in China to direct travelers and control crowds at border crossings. UBTech Robotics, a Shenzhen-based company, has been awarded a $37 million contract to use its Walker humanoid models at a testing facility close to the Vietnam border. The robots, which are scheduled to arrive in December and have the ability to change batteries on their own, are a reflection of Beijing's goal to become a global leader in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Humanoid guides at border crossings

According to Techxplore, the trial will mainly use its latest Walker-series humanoids. The new Walker humanoids can autonomously replace their own batteries, enabling longer operation without recharging. Under the trial, they will assist with border-control tasks – guiding travellers, managing queues, and handling logistics – and could even patrol nearby factories.

The publication did not specify whether the robots will run on onboard AI or be remote-controlled. The contract's scale and strong Walker sales (about CNY1.1 billion this year) reflect Beijing's push to deploy robots in public roles.

China's wider AI and robotics push

China has made robotics a national priority, with machines entering public services. For example, police in Wenzhou tested rolling patrol robots equipped with cameras and tear gas, and a pollution-monitoring robot now operates at busy Zhengzhou East railway station.

A consultancy predicts the country's humanoid industry will reach CNY82 billion by 2025 – roughly half of global sales. Nevertheless, real-world deployment is still limited, and analysts warn production may outstrip demand as factories scale up.