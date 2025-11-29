Apple is tipped to return to Intel for production of its entry-level M-series chips by 2027. As per the tipster, the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker is expected to begin manufacturing Apple's lowest-end M-series processors, which are used in devices such as the MacBook Air and entry-level iPads, the production cycle goes according to the schedule. It is said that the Cupertino-based tech giant and Intel have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for the partnership and the chipmaker has access to Apple's 18AP process development kit.

Intel Tipped to Make Apple's M-Series SoC

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Intel is expected to begin mass production of Apple's entry-level M-series chips in 2027. The purported move would mark a shift from Apple's current setup, where it relies exclusively on TSMC for all its M-series SoC.

The analyst said Intel is working with Apple on the 18AP process node, which is one of Intel's upcoming advanced manufacturing technologies. Kuo added that the relevant process design kit (PDK) versions 1.0 and 1.1 are expected to be ready by early 2026. The chips in question are said to be the lowest-end M-series processors, typically found in products such as the MacBook Air and entry-level iPads.

These devices form the bulk of Apple's consumer laptop and tablet shipments, making the entry-level M segment significant in volume even if not technologically complex, the tipster claimed. Intel is said to supply between 15 million and 20 million units per year of these chips in 2027.

Interestingly, if this development is true, it would mark a rare reversal for Apple. The company publicly ended its reliance on Intel processors for Mac devices in 2020 when it transitioned fully to Apple Silicon. Currently, the tech giant relies on TSMC to develop processors (that are designed in-house) for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Intel's 18AP node is said to be part of Intel's broader ambition to expand its foundry operations and compete directly with TSMC and Samsung. The technology is still under development, but as per the tipster, it could enter mass production by mid-to-late 2027.