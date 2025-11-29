Technology News
Dhurandhar OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt-Starrer

Dhurandhar is a RAW-inspired action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, releasing in theatres on December 5.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 November 2025 17:11 IST
Dhurandhar OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt-Starrer

Photo Credit: Netflix

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in an action espionage tale

Highlights
  • Dhurandhar is a spy action film inspired by real RAW operations
  • Stars Ranveer Singh, Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal
  • Theatrical release: December 5, 2025
The movie is a high-octane action film inspired by real-life RAW agent men-in-action, featuring Ranveer Singh in yet another role after Padmavaat. The movie is directed by the National Award–winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The film is a fusion of raw patriotism, underworld deceit, spygame tactics, and action-packed spectacle. The movie serves your razor-sharp twists, betrayals, and spies in the dark, marking it as one of the most anticipated Indian spy thrillers of 2025. Much like the reference you linked to, this blog also has an inviting storytelling tone in common — straightforward and cinematic.

When and Where to Watch

Dhurandhar will have a global theatrical release on 5th December, 2025. The movie will be released on Netflix for streaming from January 30, 2026 (tentative), after getting a theatre run.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer offers an intense glance into the world of undercover operations. Ranveer Singh as The Wrath of God, a RAW agent with his life on the line in Pakistan's Lyari to eradicate a terrorist network. Blending truth and fiction, the movie emphasises espionage, betrayals, gritty action, and the emotional toll borne by uncredited agents.

Cast and Crew

The film is directed and written by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh as a RAW agent, with R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt playing pivotal roles. The film has been constructed as an international-trotting action drama in two parts.

Reception

The film has not been released yet, so it currently has no IMDb rating. Until it becomes available to the public and viewers can submit their reviews, the IMDb page will remain unrated. Once the film is officially launched, audience feedback will determine its eventual score in the near future.

