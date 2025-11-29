Technology News
Paanch Minar Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Raj Tarun's Crime Comedy

Paanch Minar is a Telugu crime comedy featuring Raj Tarun, mixing family drama, crime twists, and humour.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 November 2025 13:05 IST
Paanch Minar Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Raj Tarun's Crime Comedy

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Paanch Minar is a crime-comedy starring Raj Tarun, now streaming on Prime Video

  • Paanch Minar blends crime and comedy in a gripping, entertaining story
  • Stars Raj Tarun, Brahmaji, Ajay Ghosh, and Nithin Prasanna
  • Released in theatres on November 21, 2025, and streaming on Amazon Prime
Telugu movie lovers now have another one to look forward to with Paanch Minar, a comedy crime that is a blend of humour, mystery, and family drama featuring Raj Tarun. What sets this release apart is its unusually quick OTT arrival—the film is available for streaming a mere week after its theatrical release. However, unlike most films, which take weeks and even months before streaming online, the makers of Paanch Minar stunned everyone by releasing the film directly on Amazon Prime Video in what is touted as one of the fastest Telugu digital releases in recent years.

When and Where to Watch

Raj Tarun's most recent Telugu crime comedy, Paanch Minar, is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer teases a crime drama with Chotu inheriting his father's empire, discovering betrayal, and Kittu's secret connection with twin killers that brings together laughter, suspense, and unexpected turns.

Cast and Crew

Paanch Minar features Raj Tarun, Brahmaji, Ajay Ghosh, and others. Ramesh Kadumula directs, Shekar Chandra composes music, Aditya Jawwadi is the cinematographer, and Praveen Pudi does the editing.

Reception

The film was met with mixed to positive reviews, stating praise for the humour and story. The movie has an IMDb rating of 9.3/10.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, OTT release
