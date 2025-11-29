Technology News
English Edition
OxygenOS 16 Update Rolling Out to OnePlus 12R Globally, Brings New AI Tools and Upgraded Performance

OnePlus 12R gets stable OxygenOS 16 update in India as global rollout begins.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 November 2025 17:49 IST
OxygenOS 16 Update Rolling Out to OnePlus 12R Globally, Brings New AI Tools and Upgraded Performance

Photo Credit: OnePlus

With the OxygenOS 16 update, motion photos can now be converted to slow-motion

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 16 begins rolling out to OnePlus 12R globally
  • The update brings fresh interface, performance tweaks, and AI tools
  • OxygenOS 16 update will be rolled out in batches
OnePlus has started rolling out its Android 16-based operating system, OxygenOS 16, to the OnePlus 12R as part of its global update schedule. The smartphone is part of the first batch of devices that will get the OS update in November, followed by older handsets in December and the first quarter of 2026. The update brings OnePlus's latest visual design, improved animations, performance tweaks, and AI features to the OnePlus 12R. The update will also be rolled out to users in India.

OnePlus 12R Gets OxygenOS 16 Update

According to a post on the company's official community forum, OxygenOS 16 is now rolling out for OnePlus 12R handsets, starting with users in India before expanding to other markets. This aligns with an updated global schedule shared by media earlier, which placed the 12R among the first wave of devices receiving the new OS in November 2025.

Built on Android 16, it brings a redesigned user interface with smoother animations, refreshed icons and improved system navigation. Many devices receiving this update also see new AI-powered productivity and utility features under the “Plus Mind” umbrella, along with visual tweaks.

OxygenOS 16 introduces a refreshed user interface with what OnePlus calls a Liquid Glass design. This includes updated icons, smoother transition effects and a more consistent visual language across system apps and menus. The update also improves haptic feedback and system-level animations, making navigation feel more responsive.

The update also brings upgraded multitasking tools to the 12R as well. Users get an improved Smart Sidebar, allowing quicker access to apps, floating windows and split-screen modes. The update improves how apps resize and switch contexts, which is useful for productivity tasks or for jumping between messaging apps and media.

Apart from this, system improvements include better memory management, optimised background activity and more stable performance under heavy workloads. OxygenOS 16 also updates privacy controls with finer-grained permission toggles introduced in Android 16, along with improvements to location and app access indicators.

Additionally, users can expect upgrades to the camera interface, including smoother mode switching and refinements to image-processing pipelines. Although the update does not add new camera features specific to the OnePlus 12R, the company typically includes performance optimisations and algorithmic updates in major OS releases.

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 12R, OxygenOS 16, OnePlus, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Tipped to Turn to Intel to Build Its Entry-Level M-Series Chipsets

