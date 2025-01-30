Technology News
Comet 2024 G3 (ATLAS) Becomes the 'Great Comet' of 2025 with Stunning Display

Comet 2024 G3 (ATLAS) astounds observers, cementing its place as the 'Great Comet' of 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2025 20:46 IST
Photo Credit: X/ astro_Pettit

Highlights
  • Comet 2024 G3 (ATLAS) dubbed 'Great Comet of 2025'
  • Daytime visibility of Comet 2024 G3 thrills astronomers
  • Comet's stunning tail structure captivates Southern Hemisphere viewers
The celestial display presented by Comet 2024 G3 (ATLAS) during January has captivated skywatchers worldwide, earning it the title of the "Great Comet of 2025." With its remarkable brightness and vivid tails, the comet has been observed from both hemispheres, leaving a lasting impression. Initially discovered on April 5, 2024, by the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Rio Hurtado, Chile, the comet reached its closest approach to the Sun on January 13, showcasing a stunning brightness and a complex tail structure.

A Historic Celestial Event

As reported by space.com, according to observations made by astronomers and agencies NASA, the comet's magnitude rose to levels unseen since Comet McNaught in 2007. During its perihelion, the comet's brightness was recorded as rivaling Venus, with a magnitude of -3.8, based on data analysed by Polish researcher Mieczyslaw Paradowski. Reports from the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) revealed its increasing brilliance as it passed close to the Sun, presenting a rare opportunity for observers worldwide.

Visible Across Hemispheres

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, the comet was visible briefly in early January before its position shifted toward the Southern Hemisphere. Reports confirmed that Southern Hemisphere observers witnessed its striking display, with a tail spanning up to 15 degrees, according to Michael Mattiazzo, an astronomer based in Swan Hill, Australia.

Challenges and Observations

Photographs taken by professionals, such as Chris Schur in Arizona and Ivan Vagner aboard the International Space Station, provided stunning views of the comet's features. However, the comet's trajectory and close proximity to the Sun made it challenging to observe without specialised equipment. As noted by Thomas Dorman of Oklahoma, to space.com, these unique techniques, including filters and house shadows, were employed to spot the comet in daylight.

A Legacy in the Sky

Astronomers like John Bortle have compared Comet 2024 G3 (ATLAS) to historic celestial events, predicting its place among the greats due to its visible structure and sudden disintegration, which began after perihelion. The comet's journey, estimated to recur in approximately 600,000 years, ensures its legacy as a truly remarkable phenomenon in modern astronomy.

 

