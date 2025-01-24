Comet C/2024 G3 May Be Breaking Apart After Close Solar Encounter

New observations suggest that Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS), which recently became visible to the naked eye, might be breaking apart after its close approach to the sun. During its perihelion on 15 January, the comet experienced intense solar radiation, which may have caused thermal stress. While the comet initially seemed unaffected by the encounter, recent photos taken by astrophotographers hint at potential disintegration. The comet, visible as brightly as Venus during its closest approach, is now embarking on a journey back to the Oort Cloud, where it is expected to remain for 160,000 years.

Signs of Potential Disintegration

According to images shared by Hungarian astrophotographer Lionel Majzik on Spaceweather.com, the comet's coma has significantly dimmed, while its tail exhibits a bright streak known as a "streamer." These observations, made between January 18 and 20 in Chile, indicate that gas and dust may be escaping from the comet through new cracks in its nucleus. Spaceweather.com noted that this sudden dimming and streamer development suggest thermal stress from the comet's recent encounter with the sun might have weakened its structure.

Expert Insights and Theories

As reported by Live Science, Richard Miles, a comet expert with the British Astronomical Association, commented that early post-perihelion observations showed no signs of damage. However, the recent findings could imply changes in its structural integrity, although predicting a comet's behaviour remains challenging. Nicolas Lefaudeux, an amateur astronomer, suggested that the comet's brightness might fluctuate due to its positioning relative to the sun, but this explanation does not account for the observed streamer.

What Lies Ahead

Cometary disintegration occurs when solar radiation causes outgassing and fractures in the nucleus. While C/2024 G3 may have sustained damage during its solar approach, further monitoring is needed to confirm its fate. Scientists continue to observe its progression, seeking clarity on whether the icy object will remain intact or scatter into fragments during its voyage back to the outer reaches of the solar system.