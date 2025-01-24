Technology News
English Edition

Comet C/2024 G3 May Be Breaking Apart After Close Solar Encounter

Comet C/2024 G3, visible to the naked eye earlier this month, shows signs of disintegration after solar exposure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 14:33 IST
Comet C/2024 G3 May Be Breaking Apart After Close Solar Encounter

Photo Credit: NASA

Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS), which recently became visible to the naked eye

Highlights
  • Comet C/2024 G3’s coma dims post-solar encounter
  • Thermal stress suspected to cause nucleus fractures
  • Observations hint at potential disintegration in progress
Advertisement

New observations suggest that Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS), which recently became visible to the naked eye, might be breaking apart after its close approach to the sun. During its perihelion on 15 January, the comet experienced intense solar radiation, which may have caused thermal stress. While the comet initially seemed unaffected by the encounter, recent photos taken by astrophotographers hint at potential disintegration. The comet, visible as brightly as Venus during its closest approach, is now embarking on a journey back to the Oort Cloud, where it is expected to remain for 160,000 years.

Signs of Potential Disintegration

According to images shared by Hungarian astrophotographer Lionel Majzik on Spaceweather.com, the comet's coma has significantly dimmed, while its tail exhibits a bright streak known as a "streamer." These observations, made between January 18 and 20 in Chile, indicate that gas and dust may be escaping from the comet through new cracks in its nucleus. Spaceweather.com noted that this sudden dimming and streamer development suggest thermal stress from the comet's recent encounter with the sun might have weakened its structure.

Expert Insights and Theories

As reported by Live Science, Richard Miles, a comet expert with the British Astronomical Association, commented that early post-perihelion observations showed no signs of damage. However, the recent findings could imply changes in its structural integrity, although predicting a comet's behaviour remains challenging. Nicolas Lefaudeux, an amateur astronomer, suggested that the comet's brightness might fluctuate due to its positioning relative to the sun, but this explanation does not account for the observed streamer.

What Lies Ahead

Cometary disintegration occurs when solar radiation causes outgassing and fractures in the nucleus. While C/2024 G3 may have sustained damage during its solar approach, further monitoring is needed to confirm its fate. Scientists continue to observe its progression, seeking clarity on whether the icy object will remain intact or scatter into fragments during its voyage back to the outer reaches of the solar system.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Comet C/2024 G3, ATLAS, comet disintegration, solar radiation, perihelion, astrophotography, Oort Cloud
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
Oppo Find N5 Reportedly Spotted on China's 3C Site; Charging Speed, Satellite Connectivity Option Confirmed
Comet C/2024 G3 May Be Breaking Apart After Close Solar Encounter
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
  7. iQOO 14 Series Could Include a 'Pro' Model Next Year, Suggests Tipster
  8. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  9. Qualcomm Confirms Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Supports Satellite Connectivity
  10. Android 16 Beta 1 Is Now Available for These Google Pixel Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Comet C/2024 G3 May Be Breaking Apart After Close Solar Encounter
  2. Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. Acer Aspire 3 (2025) With Intel Celeron N4500 Chipset and 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OpenAI Releases Operator AI Agent in Preview, Can Independently Perform Tasks on the Web
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Comes With Satellite Connectivity, Qualcomm Confirms
  6. LG S95TR, S90T Soundbars With Dolby Atmos and AI Room Calibration Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Singapore Court Approves WazirX’s Financial Restructuring Plan, Creditors to Vote Next
  8. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Confirmed; to Pack 6,400mAh Battery, and More
  9. EA Revises Revenue Forecast After EA Sports FC 25, Dragon Age: The Veilguard Sales Disappoint
  10. Uber Denies Implementing Phone Model-Based Pricing in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »