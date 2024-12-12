2,500-Year-Old Rare Bronze Age Sword with Iron Rivets Unearthed in Danish Bog

A Bronze Age sword, believed to date back approximately 2,500 years, has been uncovered in a bog near Veksø, Denmark, as per reports. The artefact, bent into an S-shape, is thought to have been part of a ritual sacrifice. According to ROMU, a Danish museum group, the discovery includes additional Bronze Age items, such as axes and ankle rings. The artefacts were identified by a metal detectorist, who promptly alerted ROMU archaeologists.

Findings Suggest Ritualistic Practices

ROMU archaeologist Emil Winther Struve, in a statement, described the discovery as significant, noting that sacrificial offerings in bogs were less common during the late Bronze Age. Struve, speaking to the Danish museum group, remarked that the sword may represent a transitional period between the Bronze and Iron Ages. Alongside the sword, a large bronze neck ring was located 70 meters away, thought to have origins near the Baltic coast of Poland.

Design and Cultural Insights

The sword, featuring iron rivets in its handle, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of iron use in Denmark. ROMU reports suggest the weapon was likely produced in southern Europe under the Hallstatt culture, a society known for its emphasis on warfare. Struve explained that the design indicates a shift toward heavier, more durable swords intended for slashing rather than stabbing.

Historical and Archaeological Context

The Hallstatt culture, prevalent from the eighth to the sixth centuries B.C., is noted for its connections to early Celtic traditions. Archaeologists highlight that while ritual sacrifices in bogs were more common during earlier periods, similar practices involving "bog bodies" persisted into more recent times.

This discovery, according to ROMU, underscores the evolution of weaponry and cultural practices during a transformative era in European history.