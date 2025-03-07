Technology News
2,400-Year-Old Puppets with Expressive Faces Discovered in El Salvador

Ancient ceramic puppets with shifting expressions hint at public rituals in El Salvador over 2,400 years ago.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2025 23:17 IST
2,400-Year-Old Puppets with Expressive Faces Discovered in El Salvador

Photo Credit: J. Przedwojewska-Szymańska/PASI; Antiquity Publications Ltd

2,400-Year-Old Puppets with Movable Heads Found on Pyramid in El Salvador

Highlights
  • -year-old ceramic puppets discovered atop a pyramid in El Salvador
  • Movable heads suggest they were used in public rituals or performances
  • Findings challenge beliefs that El Salvador was isolated in ancient tim
Archaeologists in El Salvador have uncovered a set of 2,400-year-old ceramic puppets on top of a large pyramid, suggesting that the region's ancient inhabitants participated in elaborate public rituals. The discovery includes five figurines—four female and one male—crafted with movable heads and open mouths, possibly used to depict well-known events. The finding indicates that early societies in what is now El Salvador were more connected to Central American cultural traditions than previously believed.

Ancient Ritual Objects Discovered

According to a study published in Antiquity, the puppets were found in 2022 at the San Isidro archaeological site. Initially thought to be part of burial offerings, the absence of human remains led researchers to propose that they played a role in public ceremonies instead. As per Live Science, study's lead author Jan Szymański, an archaeologist at the University of Warsaw, stated that the figurines were designed to shift expressions based on the angle they were viewed from, potentially enhancing their theatrical use in rituals.

Three of the figurines measure approximately 30 centimetres, while the other two are 18 and 10 centimetres tall. The larger ones are depicted unclothed without adornments, whereas the smaller ones feature hair locks and earspools. The researchers noted that their construction, particularly the movable heads, resembled modern dolls, suggesting they may have been used in performances reenacting significant myths or historical events.

Findings from the excavation indicate that similar figurines have only been discovered once before—in 2012 in Guatemala—pointing to shared cultural and ritualistic traditions between ancient communities. Comparisons in style and material suggest a connection between elite groups across the region.

Evidence from the site, including jade pendants resembling those found in Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama, further supports theories of trade and cultural exchange. Szymański said that this discovery challenges previous notions that El Salvador was isolated in ancient times, revealing deeper links between its early civilizations and neighbouring regions.

Archaeology, Ancient Civilizations, El Salvador, Central America, Historical Artifacts, Rituals, Cultural Heritage
2,400-Year-Old Puppets with Expressive Faces Discovered in El Salvador
