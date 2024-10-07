Technology News
English Edition

Draconid Meteor Shower 2024: How to Watch Dozens of Shooting Stars in Night Sky

The Draconid Meteor Shower peaks on October 8 and 9, offering a chance to see dozens of meteors after sunset.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2024 18:33 IST
Draconid Meteor Shower 2024: How to Watch Dozens of Shooting Stars in Night Sky

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Lamna The Shark

The Draconid Meteor Shower will peak on October 8 and 9.

Highlights
  • Draconid meteor shower visible in northern sky on October 8 and 9
  • Meteors from Draco constellation, active after sunset this week
  • Opportunity to watch up to 10 meteors per hour during peak
Advertisement

The Draconid Meteor Shower, known for its connection to the constellation Draco, is set to peak on October 8th and 9th this year. This annual meteor shower provides a rare opportunity for skywatchers to witness meteors during the evening hours. The constellation Draco lies in the northern sky, making the shower visible throughout the night. Unlike many other meteor showers, which are best viewed in the early morning, the Draconids can be seen just after dark, giving casual stargazers an easier viewing window.

When and Where to Watch the Draconid Meteor Shower

The Draconid meteors will be visible from the northern hemisphere, where Draco, the dragon-shaped constellation, resides. On October 8 and 9, the meteors will appear to radiate from Draco's ‘tail,' which will be positioned above the Big Dipper in the north-northwest sky. According to NASA, the Draconids occur annually as Earth passes through debris left by Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. This particular comet crosses Earth's orbit once every 6.5 years, leaving behind a trail of particles that Earth encounters during this time.

Draconids are known for their variability, and the American Meteor Society predicts around 10 meteors per hour during the peak, though this number can fluctuate. The best time to watch will be after sunset on October 8, with minimal interference from the moon as it will set a few hours after dusk.

Draconids: Origin and What to Expect

Named after Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, the Draconids typically have a lower meteor count compared to other showers, but their evening visibility makes them unique. The peak falls under favourable conditions this year, with little moonlight to wash out the meteors. While the meteor count may not be high, the viewing experience is convenient and perfect for those who wish to witness shooting stars without staying up until the early morning.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Draconid Meteor Shower, Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, Astronomy, night sky
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA and SpaceX Postpone Europa Clipper Launch Scheduled for October 10 Due to Hurricane Milton's Threat
Siberian Craters Explained: Thawing Permafrost and Methane Gas Trigger Explosive Craters
Draconid Meteor Shower 2024: How to Watch Dozens of Shooting Stars in Night Sky
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  2. iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out on This Date
  3. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  4. Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery, Charging Details Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Listed Online, Will Offer 6 Years of OS Updates
  6. Boat Ultima Regal Smartwatch Launched in India With These Features
  7. MacBook Pro With M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. iOS 18.0.1 Update Rolling Out, Brings Fixes for These iPhone Issues
  9. Vivo X200 Series Price Tipped; X200 Pro Mini Leaked inÂ Hands-on Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto SIPs May Become Popular in India as Young Investors Explore Alternatives to Stocks and Bonds: Cashaa Founder
  2. Google Reportedly Sent Some Android Devices a New ‘Your Android Has New Features’ Notification
  3. iQOO 13 Tipped to Get New Heat Dissipation System, Supercomputing Chip Q2
  4. Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad-Supported Video on Demand Service
  5. Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G Open for Pre-Booking; Said to Be The Slimmest Phone With AI
  6. Boat Ultima Regal With Metal Design, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. Vivo Y300+ Price in India Leaked; Key Features Surface Online
  8. Infinix Hot 50i With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Rolling Out Chat Theme Feature With Options for Chat Colour, Wallpapers
  10. Apple Abandons Smart Ring Project to Prevent Cannibalisation of Apple Watch Sales: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »