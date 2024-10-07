Technology News
Earth Braces for Impact as Sun Releases Powerful X-Class Solar Flare

A colossal X9.05 solar flare from the sun is set to impact Earth, causing radio disruptions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2024 11:53 IST
Earth Braces for Impact as Sun Releases Powerful X-Class Solar Flare

Photo Credit: NASA/SDO

On October 3, the sun released an X9.05 solar flare, the strongest of this solar cycle

Highlights
  • Solar flare X9.05 hits Earth, impacting radio communications
  • Coronal mass ejection expected to enhance auroras worldwide
  • Shortwave radio blackouts occurred over Africa and Europe
On October 3, 2024, the sun unleashed a colossal solar flare, registering as an X9.05 eruption, marking the most powerful flare recorded in this solar cycle. The flare reached its peak at 8:10 a.m. EDT (1210 GMT), leading to significant shortwave radio blackouts across Europe and Africa, where the sun was illuminating the Earth during the eruption. The intense radiation from the flare has caused noticeable disruptions in high-frequency communication, affecting various services and long-distance radio transmissions.

Impending Coronal Mass Ejection

The solar flare originated from sunspot group AR3842, which has a history of powerful activity. Just days prior, this same sunspot released an X7.1 solar flare and produced a coronal mass ejection (CME). The incoming CME, as confirmed by space weather forecaster Sara Housseal, is currently hurtling toward Earth, with expectations of impact between October 3 and October 5. This could be exciting news for those interested in auroras, as CMEs are known to induce geomagnetic storms, significantly enhancing auroral displays.

Understanding the Effects of Solar Activity

Solar flares and CMEs release electrically charged particles that collide with Earth's magnetosphere. When these particles interact with the gases in our atmosphere, they can create stunning displays of light, known as the aurora borealis in the Northern Hemisphere and aurora australis in the Southern Hemisphere. The recent solar activity highlights the dynamic nature of our sun and its effects on Earth.

Monitoring Space Weather

The recent solar flare and its accompanying radio blackouts serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of space weather. Those interested in tracking such events can download space weather applications to stay informed about potential auroras and ongoing solar activity. Apps like "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts" and "Space Weather Live" provide valuable insights and forecasts, helping enthusiasts know when to expect these spectacular natural phenomena.

Further reading: solar flare, Science, Sun
Gadgets 360 Staff
