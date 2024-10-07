After over a decade of navigating the Martian surface, NASA's Curiosity rover is showing signs of wear and tear on its wheels. Since landing in Gale Crater in 2012, the rover has travelled around 20 miles (32 kilometres) across rugged terrain, and its six wheels are looking quite battered. Recent images captured by the rover's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) on September 22, 2024, reveal various types of damage, from minor dents to major gashes.

Significant Damage Observed

Ashley Stroupe, a Mission Operations Engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), reassured enthusiasts that despite the extensive damage, the wheels remain functional. The rover's wheels have exhibited deterioration for years, with visible wear first noted as early as 2013. Given that the one-ton rover traverses uneven surfaces filled with jagged rocks, some damage was expected. Consequently, the Curiosity team initiated regular inspections of the wheels to monitor their condition closely.

Efforts to Preserve Wheel Lifespan

In an effort to preserve the wheels' lifespan, the team occasionally directed Curiosity away from treacherous terrains. Additionally, in 2017, engineers at JPL uploaded new software that enables the rover to adjust the speed of each wheel. This adjustment helps minimise the pressure applied to the wheels while traversing rocky landscapes.

Ongoing Mission and Future Insights

Despite the ongoing wear and tear evident in the latest images, Curiosity continues its scientific mission to explore Mars and search for signs of ancient microbial life. Insights gained from the damage observed in Curiosity's wheels have already informed the design improvements for the wheels on the Perseverance rover. With a bit of luck, Curiosity's wheels will continue to hold up, allowing the rover to further its exploration of the Martian surface.