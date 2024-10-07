Technology News
English Edition

NASA Curiosity Rover’s Wheels Endure Damage Yet Continue to Operate Effectively on Mars

After years of exploration, NASA Curiosity rover's wheels endure damage but remain functional on Mars.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2024 11:54 IST
NASA Curiosity Rover’s Wheels Endure Damage Yet Continue to Operate Effectively on Mars

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

An image of the Curiosity rover's wheel, taken on September 22, 2024.

Highlights
  • Curiosity rover's wheels show extensive damage after 12 years
  • NASA's Curiosity rover continues exploring despite wheel wear
  • Insights from Curiosity's wheels help Perseverance design improvements
Advertisement

After over a decade of navigating the Martian surface, NASA's Curiosity rover is showing signs of wear and tear on its wheels. Since landing in Gale Crater in 2012, the rover has travelled around 20 miles (32 kilometres) across rugged terrain, and its six wheels are looking quite battered. Recent images captured by the rover's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) on September 22, 2024, reveal various types of damage, from minor dents to major gashes.

Significant Damage Observed

Ashley Stroupe, a Mission Operations Engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), reassured enthusiasts that despite the extensive damage, the wheels remain functional. The rover's wheels have exhibited deterioration for years, with visible wear first noted as early as 2013. Given that the one-ton rover traverses uneven surfaces filled with jagged rocks, some damage was expected. Consequently, the Curiosity team initiated regular inspections of the wheels to monitor their condition closely.

Efforts to Preserve Wheel Lifespan

In an effort to preserve the wheels' lifespan, the team occasionally directed Curiosity away from treacherous terrains. Additionally, in 2017, engineers at JPL uploaded new software that enables the rover to adjust the speed of each wheel. This adjustment helps minimise the pressure applied to the wheels while traversing rocky landscapes.

Ongoing Mission and Future Insights

Despite the ongoing wear and tear evident in the latest images, Curiosity continues its scientific mission to explore Mars and search for signs of ancient microbial life. Insights gained from the damage observed in Curiosity's wheels have already informed the design improvements for the wheels on the Perseverance rover. With a bit of luck, Curiosity's wheels will continue to hold up, allowing the rover to further its exploration of the Martian surface.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, Curiosity Rover, NASA, space exploration, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google’s AI Overviews Feature Reportedly Begins Showing Ads to Some Users
Earth Braces for Impact as Sun Releases Powerful X-Class Solar Flare

Related Stories

NASA Curiosity Rover’s Wheels Endure Damage Yet Continue to Operate Effectively on Mars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  2. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  3. Marburg Virus Claims 11 Lives in Rwanda Amid a Growing Outbreak
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Today: BTC, Ether Extend Last Week's Losses, Altcoins See Widespread Declines
  2. iOS 18.0.1 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Touchscreen and Other Issues Rolls Out
  3. NASA Selects Two Astrophysics Mission Proposals for X-Ray and Far-Infrared Wavelength Observations
  4. Largest Brain Map Ever Reveals 140,000 Neurons and New Nerve Cell Types in Fruit Fly Brain
  5. Marburg Virus Outbreak in Rwanda: Spread, Symptoms, and Global Concerns
  6. Mayonnaise Plays Unexpected Role in Understanding Nuclear Fusion Dynamics
  7. India Advances Deep-Sea Mining With Varaha-3, Collecting Vital Polymetallic Nodules
  8. NASA Curiosity Rover’s Wheels Endure Damage Yet Continue to Operate Effectively on Mars
  9. Earth Braces for Impact as Sun Releases Powerful X-Class Solar Flare
  10. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro Models, iPad Mini, More to Go Official on November 1: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »