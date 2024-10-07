Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA and SpaceX Postpone Europa Clipper Launch Scheduled for October 10 Due to Hurricane Milton's Threat

NASA and SpaceX Postpone Europa Clipper Launch Scheduled for October 10 Due to Hurricane Milton's Threat

NASA and SpaceX have postponed the launch of the Europa Clipper mission due to Hurricane Milton's potential impact on Florida.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2024 18:01 IST
NASA and SpaceX Postpone Europa Clipper Launch Scheduled for October 10 Due to Hurricane Milton's Threat

Photo Credit: X/ SpaceX

NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft before encapsulation in the Falcon Heavy rocket's fairing.

Highlights
  • NASA delays Europa Clipper launch with SpaceX due to Hurricane Milton
  • Hurricane Milton predicted to hit Florida, impacting launch plans
  • Europa Clipper's mission remains scheduled within the extended window unt
Advertisement

NASA and SpaceX have postponed the Europa Clipper mission launch due to the impending threat of Hurricane Milton. Initially planned for October 10, the launch from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida is now delayed as a safety measure. Tim Dunn, NASA's Senior Launch Director, confirmed that protecting the spacecraft and ensuring the safety of the launch crew was the highest priority. The spacecraft has been secured inside SpaceX's hangar at KSC as the region prepares for the approaching hurricane.

Hurricane Milton Threatens Florida's Space Coast

Hurricane Milton is projected to bring severe weather, including heavy rain and strong winds, to Florida's east coast, where KSC is located. Both NASA and SpaceX have opted to halt the launch in response to the forecasted storm. According to NASA's official statement, the decision was made in anticipation of dangerous conditions expected to impact Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island in the coming days.

The team will reassess the situation once Hurricane Milton has passed, and an evaluation of the facilities has been completed. The launch window for the Europa Clipper mission remains open until November 6, providing ample time for the mission to proceed once conditions improve. Dunn reassured that the mission will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

Exploring Europa's Potential for Life

The Europa Clipper mission is a $5 billion project designed to study Jupiter's moon, Europa. The moon is believed to contain a vast ocean beneath its icy surface, and NASA aims to determine if it could support life. Using nine advanced scientific instruments, the spacecraft will conduct dozens of flybys of Europa once it reaches Jupiter's orbit in 2030. This mission is considered a key step in understanding Europa's potential to harbour life and may help identify landing sites for future exploration.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, Europa Clipper, Hurricane Milton, space missions, Tim Dunn
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Satellite Data Confirms Climate Crisis as Sea Level and Global Temperature Rises

Related Stories

NASA and SpaceX Postpone Europa Clipper Launch Scheduled for October 10 Due to Hurricane Milton's Threat
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  2. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  3. iOS 18.0.1 Update Rolling Out, Brings Fixes for These iPhone Issues
  4. iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out on This Date
  5. MacBook Pro With M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Expected Launch
  6. Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery, Charging Details Tipped
  7. Vivo X200 Series Price Tipped; X200 Pro Mini Leaked inÂ Hands-on Video
  8. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Listed Online; India Launch Timeline Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA and SpaceX Postpone Europa Clipper Launch Scheduled for October 10 Due to Hurricane Milton's Threat
  2. Satellite Data Confirms Climate Crisis as Sea Level and Global Temperature Rises
  3. MacBook Pro With M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
  4. Assassin's Creed Mirage Coming to Steam in October, Ubisoft Confirms
  5. Infinix AI Platform With Live Texts, Writing Tools and Visual Look Up Features Introduced
  6. Vivo X200 Series Price Leaked; Vivo X200 Pro Mini Design Revealed Through Alleged Hands-on Video
  7. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Listed Online; India Launch Timeline Leaked
  8. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Teases Upcoming NFT-Related Feature: Everything to Know
  9. Samsung Electronics Says It Is Not Interested in Spinning Off Foundry Business
  10. Apple Releases Depth Pro, an Open Source Monocular Depth Estimation AI Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »