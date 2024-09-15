Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • El Nino and Massive Volcanic Eruptions Triggered Mass Extinction of Life 250 Million Years Ago

El Nino and Massive Volcanic Eruptions Triggered Mass Extinction of Life 250 Million Years Ago

A powerful El Niño cycle and volcanic eruptions 250 million years ago caused Earth's worst mass extinction

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 September 2024 10:35 IST
El Nino and Massive Volcanic Eruptions Triggered Mass Extinction of Life 250 Million Years Ago

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Brad Helmink

Research links Siberian eruptions to El Niño events, causing the end-Permian extinction.

Highlights
  • Volcanic eruptions 250 million years ago caused mass extinction
  • El Niño events triggered the extinction of 90 percent of species
  • Carbon dioxide buildup led to extreme climate change and mass death
Advertisement

New research suggests that a powerful El Niño cycle, fuelled by a massive release of carbon dioxide, may have contributed to Earth's largest mass extinction around 250 million years ago, during the end of the Permian period. Volcanic eruptions in what is now Siberia caused enormous amounts of carbon dioxide to enter the atmosphere, resulting in drastic climate changes. These shifts led to the extinction of 90 percent of species on Earth. While past events like this are rare, they hold serious implications for today's climate crisis.

Impact of Siberian Volcanic Eruptions

The eruption of the Siberian Traps, a series of massive volcanic rifts, spewed vast amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This phenomenon caused extreme climate heating, leading to a series of long-lasting and severe El Niño events.

Alex Farnsworth told Live Science, paleoclimate modeller at the University of Bristol, this period saw temperatures rise far beyond the boundaries that life had adapted to for thousands of years, pushing species past their limits. On land, forests that helped absorb carbon dioxide were destroyed, worsening the atmospheric crisis.

How Climate Changes Affected Oceans and Land

The lead author of the study, Yadong Sun, earth scientist at the China University of Geosciences, discovered that the temperature gradient between the western and eastern parts of Panthalassa, an ancient ocean, weakened during the warming period. The ocean became too warm for most marine life to survive, especially as the tropical waters reached temperatures of 40°C. On land, animals reliant on forests struggled to survive as extreme heat and loss of vegetation created a feedback loop that worsened conditions for survival.

Modern Implications

Although the carbon dioxide levels during the Permian period were much higher than today's 419 ppm, the rapid pace at which humans are adding carbon to the atmosphere could potentially lead to similar destabilising effects.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, Environment, Climate change, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gemini Live With Multiple Voices Reportedly Rolling Out to Free Gemini Users on Android
eToro to Shut Down Nearly All Crypto Trading in Settlement With US SEC

Related Stories

El Nino and Massive Volcanic Eruptions Triggered Mass Extinction of Life 250 Million Years Ago
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Now Available to Pre-Order in India: Check Price, Offers
  2. Here's How Realme's iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone Will Work
#Latest Stories
  1. Supermassive Black Hole at the Centre of the Milky Way Is Spinning Unexpectedly
  2. El Nino and Massive Volcanic Eruptions Triggered Mass Extinction of Life 250 Million Years Ago
  3. Vivo X200 Series Surfaces on 3C Website; Geekbench Listing Hints at Dimensity 9400 SoC for Vivo X200 Pro
  4. EU Said to Be Unlikely to Issue Break-Up Order to Google for Now
  5. Vivo V40e Will Reportedly Launch in India by September-End With 5,500mAh Battery, Curved Display
  6. CCI Accuses Samsung, Xiaomi of Colluding With Amazon and Flipkart
  7. iPhone 16 Series Available to Pre-Order in India Ahead of Sale on September 20: Check Price, Offers
  8. Realme Teases iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone; Won't Arrive on Realme GT 7 Pro
  9. X Said to Be Unlikely to Fall Under Landmark EU Tech Rules
  10. Redmi 14R With 13-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »