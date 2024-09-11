Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Reversing Ageing in Mouse Eggs: Research Reveals Breakthrough with Potential for Human Fertility

Reversing Ageing in Mouse Eggs: Research Reveals Breakthrough with Potential for Human Fertility

A recent study reveals that mouse egg cells can be rejuvenated, offering potential for new human fertility treatments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2024 10:00 IST
Reversing Ageing in Mouse Eggs: Research Reveals Breakthrough with Potential for Human Fertility

Photo Credit: Pixabay/skylarvision

In this picture, you can see the follicle cells (purple) that surround each oocyte.

Highlights
  • Breakthrough in reversing ageing in mouse eggs
  • New method could transform human fertility treatments
  • Young follicles restore egg cell function and health
Advertisement

A groundbreaking study from the National University of Singapore has revealed that it is possible to reverse the ageing process in mouse egg cells, offering new hope for fertility treatments. Researchers, led by Dr Rong Li, Director of the Mechanobiology Institute, have discovered a method to rejuvenate ageing mouse oocytes by placing them into younger follicles. This advancement could pave the way for similar approaches in human fertility, although more research is needed before applying these findings to people.

The Rejuvenation Technique

The process involves removing aged oocytes from older mice and transplanting them into young mouse follicles. As oocytes age, they face challenges with cell division, often resulting in chromosomal errors that increase miscarriage rates. By reintroducing these older oocytes into a young follicle, scientists claim they have managed to restore crucial connections and enhance cell function. This method has shown that oocytes can recover their youthful characteristics, leading to improved cell maturation and lower rates of chromosomal abnormalities.

Significance for Fertility

Rejuvenated oocytes exhibited better maturation rates and fewer chromosomal issues. When these eggs were fertilised and reimplanted into mice, there was a notable increase in successful pregnancies. Dr Rong Li and her team suggest that this method could potentially be adapted to human cells, offering a new avenue for treating age-related fertility problems.

Looking Ahead

The implications of this research are promising, claim scientists. If similar techniques can be developed for human use, they could transform the way age-related fertility issues are addressed. The study highlights the crucial role of the follicular environment in egg quality and points to future possibilities for enhancing reproductive health.

As scientists continue to explore these findings, there is optimism about the potential for new fertility treatments that could help many individuals struggling with age-related reproductive challenges.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Fertility, human health, Science, studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 9: Price in India, Features, and Specifications Compared
Ancient Rare Ring Belonging to ‘Painted People’ Discovered in Scotland

Related Stories

Reversing Ageing in Mouse Eggs: Research Reveals Breakthrough with Potential for Human Fertility
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XT Launched as the World's First Tri-Fold Phone at This Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Could Start on This Date
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get a Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Better Durability
  5. JioPhone Prima 2 With 2.4-Inch Curved Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Google One Lite Plan Rolling Out to Some Users in India
  7. Infinix Zero 40 5G Said to Launch in India on September 18 With AI Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
  9. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Get More RAM Than Previous Models: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18 Release Candidate Update Adds the Ability to Pause Live Video Recordings on iPhone
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Leaked CAD Renders Showcase Flat Sides, Other Design Changes
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Dates Leaked; Could Start on September 27
  4. Reversing Ageing in Mouse Eggs: Research Reveals Breakthrough with Potential for Human Fertility
  5. Mpox Virus Clade-2 Confirmed in Isolated Case in India, Health Ministry Activates Identification Protocols
  6. Boeing Starliner Lands Safely After 3-Month ISS Mission, NASA Confirms Safe Crew Landing
  7. Ancient Rare Ring Belonging to ‘Painted People’ Discovered in Scotland
  8. Chang’e 5 Probe Reveals Volcanic Activity on the Moon Occurred Much Earlier Than Previously Believed
  9. Realme Pad 2 Lite India Launch Date Set for September 13; Key Specifications Revealed
  10. iPhone 16 Series Might Not Be Offering ‘Faster USB 3 Speeds’ Despite Apple’s Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »