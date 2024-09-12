Technology News
China to Build Lunar Base at the South Pole by 2035, Unveiling Ambitious Two-Phase Plan

China reveals plans to establish a moon base at the lunar south pole, aiming for completion by 2035 in two distinct phases.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 September 2024 13:08 IST
China to Build Lunar Base at the South Pole by 2035, Unveiling Ambitious Two-Phase Plan

Photo Credit: China National Space Administration

A still from a CNSA video outlining its concept for a lunar base to be developed in the coming decades

Highlights
  • China unveils plans to build a lunar base by 2035
  • The lunar base will be located at the lunar south pole
  • The moon base will include exploration nodes and lunar vehicles
China is set to establish a moon base at the lunar south pole by 2035, with the project divided into two key phases. This ambitious initiative, led by China with Russia's support, is part of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) programme. Initially outlined in June 2021, the plan will involve constructing a basic robotic moon base, requiring five super heavy-lift rocket launches between 2030 and 2035.

At the recent International Deep Space Exploration Conference held in Anhui on 5th September, Wu Yanhua, the chief designer of China's deep space exploration project, revealed further details of the plan. Phase one is expected to be complete by 2035, with a more expansive model scheduled for around 2050. This will see the development of a comprehensive lunar station network. It will use the lunar orbit station as a central hub and establish exploration nodes at the lunar equator and far side of the moon.

Power and Communication Networks

The ILRS is expected to be powered by a combination of solar, radioisotope, and nuclear generators. The network will include Earth-moon communication links and high-speed lunar surface communication systems. The project also aims to deploy lunar vehicles such as hoppers, unmanned long-range vehicles, and crewed rovers, both pressurised and unpressurised.

Partnerships and Global Cooperation

During the conference, it was announced that Senegal had become the 13th country to join the project. While China and Russia are leading the ILRS, the United States is spearheading the Artemis programme, which seeks to land astronauts on the moon in the coming years. Both nations aim to achieve this goal by the end of the decade.

In addition to lunar exploration, Wu highlighted that the ILRS would also pave the way for future crewed missions to Mars.

China, Lunar Base, Moon south pole, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
