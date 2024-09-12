Technology News
English Edition

Polaris Dawn Crew Breaks NASA Gemini 11’s 58-Year Old Orbital Record With SpaceX Dragon

The Polaris Dawn crew has surpassed NASA’s 1966 Gemini 11 record by reaching a new altitude of 1400 kilometres.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 September 2024 13:09 IST
Polaris Dawn Crew Breaks NASA Gemini 11’s 58-Year Old Orbital Record With SpaceX Dragon

Photo Credit: X/SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience raised its apogee to 1,400.7 km on September 10 during Polaris Dawn mission

Highlights
  • Polaris Dawn crew sets new 1400 km altitude record
  • Crew breaks Gemini 11 record from 1966
  • SpaceX Dragon passes through Van Allen belt
Advertisement

Polaris Dawn, a private space mission has set a new record for the highest orbit reached by humans since NASA's Apollo programme. On 10th September 2024, the four-member Polaris Dawn crew aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft Resilience achieved an apogee of 1,400.7 kilometres. This surpasses the 1966 Gemini 11 mission's altitude of 1,373 kilometres, marking the furthest distance travelled by humans since the last lunar landing over 50 years ago. After taking off from Florida at 5:23 a.m. EDT (0923 GMT), the spacecraft orbited Earth eight times before reaching its highest point.

A Historic Feat

The crew, led by billionaire and Polaris Dawn mission commander Jared Isaacman, includes pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet and SpaceX employees Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. Isaacman highlighted that Gillis and Menon have now set a record as the women who have travelled the furthest from Earth. The crew's mission aimed to gather data on the effects of space conditions on human health and spacecraft systems, venturing through sections of the Van Allen radiation belt, an area where charged particles accumulate.

Scientific Purpose

The altitude record was set to help SpaceX further its research in preparation for future deep space missions. By exposing the Resilience spacecraft to different levels of radiation, scientists aim to better understand the impacts on both the human body and modern spacecraft technology.

The mission also tests how touchscreens and digital displays perform under such conditions, which has never been done before at this altitude.

Honouring Past Achievements

As a tribute to NASA's Gemini 11 astronauts, Charles “Pete” Conrad and Richard “Dick” Gordon, the Polaris Dawn crew carried a medallion similar to the Gemini 11 patch. The medallion was auctioned to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, continuing the legacy of space exploration for the greater good.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Polaris Dawn, NASA, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MG Windsor EV With 331km Range, 80 Connected Car Features Launched in India: All You Need to Know
China to Build Lunar Base at the South Pole by 2035, Unveiling Ambitious Two-Phase Plan

Related Stories

Polaris Dawn Crew Breaks NASA Gemini 11’s 58-Year Old Orbital Record With SpaceX Dragon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Announces Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale With These Offers
  2. Here's How the A18 Pro Chip on the iPhone 16 Pro Fares on Benchmark Tests
  3. Realme P2 Pro 5G Price, Colours and Features Teased Ahead of India Launch
  4. Huawei's Triple Foldable Smartphone Reportedly Runs on This Chipset
  5. Infinix Hot 50i Alleged Marketing Poster Suggests Design, Specifications
  6. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Debuts at This Price
  7. Google Updates Chrome With These Three AI-Powered Browsing Features
  8. MG Windsor EV Launched in India With These Features
  9. Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site
  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site
  3. PS Plus Game Catalog for September Includes The Plucky Squire, Night in the Woods, Chernobylite and More
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Announced With Early Access for Prime Members, SBI Card Benefits
  5. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Allegedly Powered by 8-Core Kirin 9010 Chipset With 64-Bit Architecture
  6. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Introduces App Store 'Win-Back Offers' Allowing Developers to Prompt Customers to Re-Subscribe
  8. Mistral Announces Pixtral 12B Multimodal AI Model With 'Computer Vision' Feature
  9. Realme P2 Pro 5G Price in India, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch
  10. Polaris Dawn Crew Breaks NASA Gemini 11’s 58-Year Old Orbital Record With SpaceX Dragon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »