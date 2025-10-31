Technology News
SpaceX Revises Artemis III Moon Mission with Simplified Starship Design

SpaceX is reassessing its Starship mission plan for NASA’s Artemis III Moon landing, aiming for a faster, safer return of astronauts near the lunar south pole

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2025 23:59 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

Highlights
  • SpaceX refines Starship plan for Artemis III mission
  • Aims for faster, safer crewed Moon landing
  • NASA reopens lander contract amid schedule delays
SpaceX is exploring a simplified mission design for NASA's Artemis III lunar landing, which aims to carry astronauts near the Moon's south pole. The goal is to return crew to the Moon faster and more safely. This comes as NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy reopened the Artemis III lander contract due to schedule delays. In a recent update, SpaceX said it is “formally assessing a simplified mission architecture” to achieve a quicker return to the Moon.

SpaceX's Simplified Mission Architecture

According to its Oct. 30 blog update “To the Moon and Beyond,” SpaceX reviewed Starship development and hinted at mission tweaks. It did not detail the changes, but emphasised Starship's advantages—its large size and ability to refuel in orbit—for lunar trips. Elon Musk even suggested Starship might handle “the whole moon mission” itself. Under the current plan, four astronauts will launch on NASA's SLS rocket with Orion, rendezvous with Starship in lunar orbit, and then transfer to Starship for the trip to and from the surface.

Artemis III Mission Background

Artemis III is NASA's next planned crewed Moon landing, expected around 2027. In 2021, NASA awarded SpaceX about $2.9 billion to adapt Starship as the mission's lunar lander. The mission will send four astronauts aboard an SLS/Orion stack, rendezvous with the Starship Human Landing System in lunar orbit, and transfer two crew to the surface. Starship has flown 11 test flights but has yet to reach orbit or complete on-orbit refueling. NASA's Sean Duffy warns that delays may push Artemis III back, so he opened the contract to competition – “And whatever one can get us there first, to the Moon, we're gonna take

 

Further reading: SpaceX, NASA, Artemis III
MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC Architecture, Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
Rare ‘Second-Generation’ Black Holes Detected, Proving Einstein Right Again

