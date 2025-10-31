SpaceX is exploring a simplified mission design for NASA's Artemis III lunar landing, which aims to carry astronauts near the Moon's south pole. The goal is to return crew to the Moon faster and more safely. This comes as NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy reopened the Artemis III lander contract due to schedule delays. In a recent update, SpaceX said it is “formally assessing a simplified mission architecture” to achieve a quicker return to the Moon.

SpaceX's Simplified Mission Architecture

According to its Oct. 30 blog update “To the Moon and Beyond,” SpaceX reviewed Starship development and hinted at mission tweaks. It did not detail the changes, but emphasised Starship's advantages—its large size and ability to refuel in orbit—for lunar trips. Elon Musk even suggested Starship might handle “the whole moon mission” itself. Under the current plan, four astronauts will launch on NASA's SLS rocket with Orion, rendezvous with Starship in lunar orbit, and then transfer to Starship for the trip to and from the surface.

Artemis III Mission Background

Artemis III is NASA's next planned crewed Moon landing, expected around 2027. In 2021, NASA awarded SpaceX about $2.9 billion to adapt Starship as the mission's lunar lander. The mission will send four astronauts aboard an SLS/Orion stack, rendezvous with the Starship Human Landing System in lunar orbit, and transfer two crew to the surface. Starship has flown 11 test flights but has yet to reach orbit or complete on-orbit refueling. NASA's Sean Duffy warns that delays may push Artemis III back, so he opened the contract to competition – “And whatever one can get us there first, to the Moon, we're gonna take”