Samsung recently teased major AI, performance, and camera upgrades for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series during its Q3 2025 earnings call. A tipster has now leaked the full specifications of the purported flagship smartphones. The entire Galaxy S26 series, especially the Ultra model, are expected to receive major camera upgrades, with bigger sensors across the board. They may sport Samsung's new M14 OLED panels with a Quad HD resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications Leaked

Tipster Alchimist Leaks shared Galaxy S26 series specifications in a post on Telegram. The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra may sport a 6.9-inch Quad HD OLED screen. It is expected to feature an M14 OLED panel and could offer privacy-screen features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

For optics, Samsung is rumoured to bring upgraded sensors across the board. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may be equipped with a quad camera setup, comprising an updated 200-megapixel main sensor, an updated ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5X optical zoom. The fourth camera could either be a 12-megapixel 1/2.55-inch 3x lens or a 50-megapixel 3x lens.

As per the tipster, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be powered by either the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, depending on the region. It is expected to come with S Pen support. The purported flagship model could pack a 5,400mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could sport 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch Quad HD M14 OLED screens, respectively. Both handsets are tipped to get triple rear cameras, comprising an updated 50-megapixel 1/1.3 or 1/1.56-inch main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel 3X telephoto camera.

Like the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, the S26 and S26+ could be powered by the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, depending on the region the handsets are sold in.

The tipster also claimed that the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will pack 4,300mAh and 4,900mAh batteries, respectively.

While Samsung has recently been reported to cancel the development of the Galaxy S26 Edge, a new model, even slimmer than the Edge lineup, is rumoured to be in the works. The handset could sport a 6.6-inch Quad HD M14 OLED screen, sitting between the standard and Plus models.

For optics, it is expected to get a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is rumoured to come with the Exynos 2600 chipset and pack a 4,300mAh battery.