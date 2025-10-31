Starlink, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX, has started hiring employees in India. The parent firm listed multiple job postings on LinkedIn for its office in Bengaluru, in a sign that the company could launch its satellite communications (SatCom) operations in the country soon, providing internet in far-flung, remote regions of India. Starlink first received approval from the Indian regulator in July, which allowed it to jump-start its operations. Also, this comes shortly after a report revealed that Starlink is planning to set up gateway earth stations in multiple locations across the country.

Starlink's Hiring Drive in Bengaluru Hints at Imminent Launch

Elon Musk's SpaceX has posted four job openings in India on LinkedIn for its Starlink office in Bengaluru. The company is hiring a Payments Manager, an Accounting Manager, a Senior Treasury Analyst, and a Tax Manager in the country. The job description highlights that this comes as part of Starlink's efforts to expand its “international footprint” to offer its services across the globe. The openings were announced on the professional networking platform about a week ago.

Starlink is hiring a Tax Manager, Payments Manager, Accounting Manager, and Senior Treasury Analyst in India.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ LinkedIn

The Payments Manager will be responsible for monitoring payment success rates, fraud rates, settlements, and reconciliation data on a day-to-day and weekly basis. Meanwhile, the Tax Manager will prepare data and coordinate with external service providers. The person will also coordinate tax payments and calculations. Moreover, Starlink plans to expand globally by building a treasury infrastructure with the help of a Senior Treasury Analyst.

This comes days after a report highlighted that SpaceX's wholly-owned subsidiary is planning to bring in foreign technical experts to set up its gateway stations across the country. The report added that initially, only Indian citizens will be allowed to work at these stations till the Indian government's Union Ministry of Home Affairs gives security clearances to the foreign nationals.

The company reportedly plans to build its gateway earth stations in multiple locations, including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida. These stations will act as relay points for establishing and maintaining connections between Starlink's satellites and the receivers on Earth.

In July, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted a key licence to Starlink to use its satellites for launching commercial operations in the country. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) reportedly told Reuters that the company's licence to operate is valid for five years. This made Starlink the third company to receive approval, after Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio.