iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Launch in Burgundy, Coffee, and Other New Colour Options

Burgundy and Coffee are expected to be entirely new colour options on the iPhone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 November 2025 10:46 IST
The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in three colours - Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver

Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to launch in September 2026
  • Burgundy and Coffee will be entirely new shades for the iPhone lineup
  • It is expected to be powered by Apple’s A20 chip built on a 2nm process
Following the iPhone 17 series launch in September, rumours about the iPhone 18 series have begun surfacing. According to a tipster, the iPhone 18 Pro could come in several new colour options. Three new colourways have been tipped, out of which two have never been offered as an option on the iPhone. The handset, notably, is expected to be launched in September 2026, along with the second-generation iPhone Air and the first-generation iPhone Fold.

iPhone 18 Pro Colourways

Tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) shared information about the iPhone 18 Pro colourways in a post on Weibo (via MacRumors). As per the claims, the purported iPhone will be available in at least one of the following three new colourways — Burgundy, Coffee, and Purple.

iphone 18 pro macrumors iPhone 18 Pro

Possible new colourways of the iPhone 18 Pro
Photo Credit: MacRumors

The Cupertino-based tech giant, notably, has previously introduced several iterations of a purple iPhone. The iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Pro have all been offered in some sort of purple shade, most often known as Lavender.

However, Burgundy and Coffee are expected to be entirely new colour options on the iPhone. The latter could be a darker tone of the Desert Titanium colourway that Apple introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro models last year.

The tipster further added that Apple will still not offer a black iPhone Pro model.

Previous reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro will sport a 6.26-inch LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and adopt HIAA (Hole-in-Active-Area) technology. It would leverage an under-display Face ID sensor, leaving only the selfie camera visible.

Apple is expected to use TSMC's second-generation 2nm (N2) process for its upcoming A20 chip, debuting in 2026 with the iPhone 18 Pro. It is rumoured to deliver improved power efficiency and thermal performance, leveraging a new Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) design where the SoC and DRAM are more closely integrated, while reducing power consumption for Apple Intelligence tasks.

While launch details remain under wraps, reports suggest Apple is planning a staggered launch for the iPhone 18 series. The iPhone 18 Pro models, along with the iPhone Air successor and iPhone Fold, could debut in Fall 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may launch in Spring 2027.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
