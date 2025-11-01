Lava Agni 4 is scheduled to be launched in India in November as the successor to the Lava Agni 3 5G. The company has now teased a key feature of the handset. It will be equipped with a dual camera system, housed in a horizontal pill-shaped island. In a separate development, the Lava Agni 4 has also been listed on a certification site, which not only reveals a key specification but also hints towards its imminent launch.

Lava Agni 4 Teaser

Lava Mobiles shared a teaser of the upcoming Lava Agni 4 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The handset can be seen with a horizontal pill-shaped dual camera system, which closely resembles the optics unit on the Nothing Phone 2a. There appears to be a dual-LED flash above the camera sensors and “AGNI” branding in between them.

Meanwhile, an upcoming Lava smartphone was also spotted on the IECEE certification website bearing the model number LBP1071A. This is speculated to be the Lava Agni 4. The listing indicates that the device could pack a 7,000mAh battery. It is confirmed to be a lithium polymer battery.

If this turns out to be accurate, it would mean a considerable upgrade over the Lava Agni 3, which comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Lava Agni 4 Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Lava Agni 4 could sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the upcoming Lava Agni 4 is teased to come with a dual rear camera system, and it could comprise two 50-megapixel sensors. It may pack a battery with a capacity greater than 7,000mAh, corroborating the IECEE listing.

While the launch date remains under wraps, the Lava Agni 4 is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. For context, its predecessor, the Lava Agni 3, was introduced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.