OpenAI upgraded the Sora app for iOS with several new features on Thursday. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is now letting users create Cameos, reusable characters built from uploaded short videos and audio of pets, objects, and drawings. The new feature is dubbed Character Cameo, and it is now available to all users of the app. Apart from that, the company is also introducing two new features — Video Stitching and Leaderboards. Notably, for a limited period, OpenAI has removed the invite restriction for Sora in the US.

Sora App Gets Feature Rich

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI posted about the new features coming to the Sora app. This is good news for all US-based individuals, since the AI giant has also removed the invite-based restriction temporarily, allowing all users to join and sign up freely.

The most noteworthy feature added by the company is Character Cameo. So far, users could only use other users who have consented to their video generation. However, now the AI giant is allowing all users to upload a short video and audio of any character, be it a pet, an object around the house, or a drawing, and turn it into a Cameo.

Once a Cameo character has been created, users can give it a name and personality traits by describing it in text. After that, users can tag the character to appear in future generations. Users can also make the characters either publicly available, approved users, limit it to mutual friends, or restrict it entirely. Additionally, they can mention what they do not want the characters to say or do. Notably, there is a limit to how many characters a user can create.

Apart from this, video stitching is another interesting feature that allows Sora users to combine multiple short clips to create a longer video. The stitching tool automatically adds effects such as transitions to the video to make the clips appear cohesive.

Finally, leaderboards have also been added to the app, likely to improve the social experience. There are three leaderboards available, the first one shows the most Cameod users, the second mentions the top remixed accounts, and the third one brings up the top characters.