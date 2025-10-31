Most modern smartphones with an LED display feature an Always-on Display (AOD) mode that shows essential information, such as the time, date, battery status, and notification icons while the device is locked. It provides quick access to key details at a glance without needing to unlock the phone. Now, Google seems to be preparing to upgrade this feature in Android 17 with a new capability dubbed "Min Mode." This functionality could enable third-party apps to display their own persistent, minimalist interfaces directly on the AOD.

Android 17 Could Let Apps Offer Minimal, Persistent AOD Interfaces

As spotted by Android Authority, the 'Min Mode' is a new feature that allows third-party apps to take over the display and show their own minimal, persistent interfaces on the AOD. This feature was reportedly discovered within the Android SystemUI package, suggesting it's currently in development.

If this feature makes its way to the final version of Android 17 next year, it could allow apps to show details like navigation insights tailored to the always-on screen. It could change how users interact with their devices in locked mode.

The Min Mode on Android 17 is reportedly not designed as a replacement for AOD, but as an enhanced version. It is said to use the same low-power display mode to save battery, but it shows a full-screen app interface instead of just the clock and notifications. Developers can reportedly enable it by adding a MinModeActivity in their app's manifest files, registered via the MinModeProvider in SystemUI. The system is app-aware and will reportedly display the relevant screen when the device enters AOD.

Google Maps could adopt Min Mode first, according to the publication, as it can display turn-by-turn directions even when the screen is off. A recent APK teardown of the Google Maps app for Android version 25.44.03.824313610 revealed a new 'Power saving mode'. This mode shows a monochrome design with essential navigation details to reduce battery usage.