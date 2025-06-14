Technology News
English Edition

Neuralink Device Helps Monkey See Something That’s Not There

Neuralink eventually wants its Blindsight system to include a pair of glasses to help make the chip work.

By Ike Swetlitz, Bloomberg | Updated: 14 June 2025 15:18 IST
Neuralink Device Helps Monkey See Something That’s Not There

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Neuralink's Blindsight device isn't approved for human use in the US

Highlights
  • Neuralink says its device tricked a monkey into visualising an object
  • The company's brain chip is designed to mimic the function of an eye
  • The short-term goal of Blindsight is to help people see
Advertisement

Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp. used a brain implant to enable a monkey to see something that wasn't physically there, according to an engineer, as it moves toward its goal of helping blind people see.

The device, called Blindsight, stimulated areas of a monkey's brain associated with vision, Neuralink engineer Joseph O'Doherty said Friday at a conference. At least two-thirds of the time, the monkey moved its eyes toward something researchers were trying to trick the brain into visualizing.

The results were the first Neuralink has publicized about tests of Blindsight, a brain chip that mimics the function of an eye. This is a closely watched frontier for brain device development, a scientific field that's testing the boundaries of how technology can be used to potentially treat intractable conditions.

As with all animal studies, it's an open question how the results would apply to humans. The device isn't approved for human use in the US.

The short-term goal of Blindsight is to help people see, and the long-term goal is to facilitate superhuman vision — like in infrared — Musk has said. The company has been testing Blindsight in monkeys for the past few years and is hoping to test it in a human this year, the billionaire said in March.

On the sidelines of the conference, O'Doherty declined to comment further about Neuralink's work.

Neuralink is also implanting devices in people who are paralyzed that allow them to communicate directly with computers, one of several companies in the growing technological field.

Five people have received Neuralink implants so far, Musk has said. Three were implanted in 2024 and two in 2025, according to O'Doherty's presentation at the Neural Interfaces conference. In some cases, patients are using their Neuralink device for about 60 hours a week.

In the future, brain devices using similar technology could allow paralyzed people to move or walk, Musk has said. O'Doherty co-authored a poster with academic researchers, which was presented at the conference, describing an experiment that used the Neuralink implant to stimulate the spinal cord of a monkey, causing its muscles to move. Other researchers have been working on spinal cord stimulation to restore muscle movement for several years.

Musk's medical aspirations are a stepping stone toward the goal of increasing the speed of human communication for everyone, allowing people to “mitigate the risk of digital super-intelligence,” Musk said in 2024. He's also building artificial intelligence through his company xAI Corp.

Eventually, the company wants the Blindsight system to include a pair of glasses to help make the chip work, O'Doherty said in his talk.

Testing in monkeys has advantages. The visual cortex in a monkey is closer to the surface of the brain than in a human, making it easier to access, O'Doherty said in the presentation. Neuralink could use its surgical robot to insert its implant into the deeper regions in a person's brain, he added.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Neuralink, Blindsight, Vision, brain implant
Power Meets Affordability: Flipkart’s Best Gaming Laptop Deals for June 2025

Related Stories

Neuralink Device Helps Monkey See Something That’s Not There
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  2. Samsung Teases Galaxy M36 Launch; Phone Spied Online Alongside Galaxy F36
  3. The Company Behind Arc Is Now Bringing an AI Browser With Chatbot
  4. Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is Now Available for Purchase in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Neuralink Device Helps Monkey See Something That’s Not There
  2. Apple's Mac Mini With M4 Chip Price in India Drops to Rs. 49,999 With Discounts on Amazon
  3. Samsung Galaxy M36, Galaxy F36 Spotted on Google Play Console; Galaxy M36 Launch Reportedly Teased via Amazon
  4. Google, Scale AI's Largest Customer, Said to Plan Split After Meta Deal
  5. SpaceX Launches 26 New Starlink Satellites, Expands Global Internet Network
  6. Aurora Alert! Northern Lights May Be Visible as Far South as New York on June 14
  7. New Island Forms in Caspian Sea as Water Levels Drop, Russian Scientists Confirm
  8. Kesari Chapter 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Akshay Kumar Starrer Movie
  9. Steam for Mac Now Available as Native Apple Silicon App With Latest Beta Release
  10. Coinbase Announces American Express-Backed Crypto Credit Card That Offers Bitcoin Rewards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »