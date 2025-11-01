Microsoft on Friday announced the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build to the Dev and Beta Channels. It introduces Ask Copilot in the taskbar, enabling one-click access to Copilot Vision and Voice for easy interactions. The company has also begun testing a new Shared Audio feature in preview. This allows the audio stream to be shared across two devices for simultaneous playback. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build expands the full-screen experience (FSE) to other handheld gaming PCs.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build: What's New

In a blog post, Microsoft said that it is rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7051 (KB5067115) to the Dev and Beta Channels. While bug fixes and performance improvements are part of the update, the highlight remains the integration of the Ask Copilot feature in the taskbar.

The new Ask Copilot feature in Windows 11 taskbar

Photo Credit: Microsoft

As per the Redmond-based tech giant, it is an opt-in experience that grants quick access to Copilot Vision and Voice. They can engage with Copilot Vision through text, voice, and guided support. To enable this experience, Windows 11 users can navigate to Settings > Personalisation > Taskbar > Ask Copilot.

The company emphasised that Ask Copilot leverages existing Windows APIs to return apps, files, and settings, and it does not have access to the user's personal content.

With the launch of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, Microsoft introduced a new full-screen experience (FSE). The company is now rolling out the same experience to other Windows 11-powered handheld gaming PCs as well. It is claimed to deliver improved task switching, optimised performance, and responsive gameplay. The preview is currently rolling out to MSI Claw models and will expand to additional OEMs in the coming months.

Another feature that is part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build is shared audio. It is claimed to be a new addition built using the Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio broadcast technology for Copilot+ PCs. Microsoft claims it allows two users to share audio content simultaneously.

To use this feature, access the Shared Audio (Preview) tile in quick settings, select the two supported and connected accessories, and select Share.