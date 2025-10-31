Technology News
Rare ‘Second-Generation’ Black Holes Detected, Proving Einstein Right Again

Two black hole collisions reveal rare second-generation black holes and fresh proof for Einstein’s century-old physics.

Updated: 31 October 2025
Rare ‘Second-Generation’ Black Holes Detected, Proving Einstein Right Again

Photo Credit: Aurore Simonnet SSU/EdEon/LVK/URI

Gravitational-wave signals reveal rare second-generation black holes and confirm Einstein’s predictions

Highlights
  • Larger black holes show rare fast spin and massive size
  • Detected mergers match Einstein’s theory on black hole rotation
  • Signals suggest previous black hole collisions in dense regions
Physicists have identified two black hole collisions that are likely the result of two “second-generation” black holes, which are bred from earlier mergers. With space-time vibrations, these new finds reveal that one black hole of each pair is rotating very fast and is far more massive than its partner, a strong indication. All of these traits suggest a violent predecessor. This discovery has provided new support for Einstein's expectations about black hole actions and spin and offers a new view on how immensity's robots grow in high-populated star clusters.

Einstein Proven Right Again as Rare Back-to-Back Black Hole Mergers Reveal Unusual Spins

According to a report published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers tracked two back-to-back mergers—recorded by LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA detectors—only one month apart. The first, GW241011, involved black holes six and 20 times the mass of the sun, around 700 million light-years away. The second, GW241110, showed black holes eight and 17 times the sun's mass at a distance of 2.4 billion light-years.

“The larger black holes spin remarkably quickly and even in opposing directions, a behaviour not seen in hundreds of previous pieces of observations,” mentioned co-lead author B.P. Gaensler, from the University of Toronto. “These signs indicate they arose in extremely densely populated cosmic settings where black holes perpetually crash into each other. The researchers also noted that these observations were extremely consistent with Einstein's theory of rotating black holes, as it also included subtle “hum-like” notes in the gravitational waves.

Experts think that such cosmic episodes might enable monitoring of how black holes develop in jammed star clusters and provide the public with novel material on the most extreme things in the universe that bend space-time.

 

black hole, star, Gravitational
