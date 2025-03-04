Technology News
Engineers Create New Ways to Shape Bread-Derived Carbon Electrodes for Sustainable Use

New techniques allow for shaping bread-derived carbon electrodes, enhancing their potential for sustainable applications.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 March 2025 18:00 IST
Engineers Create New Ways to Shape Bread-Derived Carbon Electrodes for Sustainable Use

Photo Credit: David Bujdos

The first method compresses bread with a 3D-printed mold and heats it.

Highlights
  • Bread-based carbon electrodes now shaped using new techniques
  • Researchers use molds and blending to form precise, sturdy electrodes
  • Study aims to refine eco-friendly electrode production for desalination
A team of engineers has introduced two innovative techniques for shaping carbon electrodes derived from bread. The methods, which build upon previous research, enable the formation of electrodes in precise and sturdy forms. These advancements could enhance the sustainability of electrode production by utilising stale bread, a commonly wasted food item. The process involves heating bread at high temperatures in an oxygen-free environment, converting it into a carbon-based material suitable for applications such as desalination systems. The research aims to refine this process for potential large-scale production, offering an eco-friendly alternative for carbon electrode manufacturing.

New Techniques for Molding Carbon Electrodes

According to the study published in Royal Society Open Science, the research was conducted by David Bujdos, Zachary Kuzel and Adam Wood from Saint Vincent College and the University of Pittsburgh. The team built upon earlier efforts by Adam Wood, who had previously demonstrated that stale bread could be used to produce carbon electrodes due to its high carbon content.

The latest development introduces two techniques that allow for shaping the electrodes into desired forms. The first method involves compressing bread using a 3D-printed mold before subjecting it to the heating process. This technique enables the formation of precise electrode shapes. In a test, a zigzag mold was used to demonstrate its effectiveness.

The second method requires blending bread with water before shaping it manually. Once formed, the material is dried and carbonised in an oven. While this approach provides less precision, the resulting electrodes are reportedly more durable.

Potential for Sustainable Electrode Production

As per reports, the researchers believe these methods could contribute to the development of a low-cost capacitive desalination system. The aim is to create an environmentally friendly solution that reduces food waste while addressing water purification challenges. Efforts are underway to refine the process and explore possibilities for large-scale implementation.

Comments

Further reading: Carbon electrodes, sustainable technology, bread-based carbon, desalination, waste reduction, green energy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Engineers Create New Ways to Shape Bread-Derived Carbon Electrodes for Sustainable Use
