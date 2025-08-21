Technology News
Realme Smartphone With 10,000mAh+ Battery to Be Unveiled on August 27

Realme has yet to reveal the name of its upcoming handset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2025 15:50 IST
Realme Smartphone With 10,000mAh+ Battery to Be Unveiled on August 27

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme unveiled a concept phone with a 10,000mAh battery in May this year

Highlights
  • The moniker of the handset has not been confirmed yet
  • The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 7 currently has a 7,200mAh battery
  • Its Indian version has a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging
Realme unveiled a concept phone with a 10,000mAh battery earlier this year. The company is now teasing the launch of a new phone with an even bugger battery. The name of the handset has not yet been confirmed, but the company indicates that the phone will offer support for improved wired charging speeds. In April this year, the Realme GT 7 series was launched in China, and the handset is equipped with a large 7,200mAh battery. In India, the same handset packs a slightly smaller 7,000mAh cell.

Realme's Upcoming 1X,000mAh Phone

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Realme teased the launch of a new phone with a "1x000mAh" battery on August 27. The "x" suggests that the battery will at least have a 10,000mAh capacity, but it could also exceed the previous capacity showcased in May.

Another post from the company hints that the purported phone could have a bigger battery. It reads "From 320W fast charging to massive 10,000mAh battery…What's coming next?" This suggests that the upcoming Realme handset may pack next-gen battery and charging technology.

It's worth noting that even the moniker of the handset has yet to been revealed. Realme may announce more details in the days leading up to its debut.

In May, the company showcased a Realme GT concept phone with a 10,000mAh battery with 320W fast charging support. The phone is just under 8.5mm thick, weighs just over 200g, and features a semi-transparent back. Its 'Mini Diamond' architecture rearranges the internal layout to fit the large battery.

Meanwhile, the 320W SuperSonic Charge technology, unveiled by Realme in August last year, is claimed to power a smartphone from 0 to 100 percent in just four minutes and 30 seconds. A single minute of charging is said to replenish up to 26 percent of the battery, while reaching the 50 percent mark reportedly takes only two minutes.

Currently, the largest battery in a Realme smartphone is the Chinese variant of the Realme GT 7, which is backed by a 7,200mAh cell. It supports 100W wired fast charging, while its Indian version has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Further reading: Realme GT Concept Phone, Realme 10000mAh Phone, Chase Xu, Realme
Microsoft Begins Testing Semantic File Search in Copilot+ PCs, Introduces New Copilot Home Experience
Realme Smartphone With 10,000mAh+ Battery to Be Unveiled on August 27
