Microsoft finally launched its Copilot app for macOS on Thursday. The Redmond-based tech giant had previously launched the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot app for iOS and iPadOS, and now Mac users will also be able to access the app natively. Similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT app for Mac, users can activate Microsoft's AI chatbot with a shortcut command. Alongside the Mac app, the Windows maker has also updated the Copilot app for iPhone and iPad devices, adding several new capabilities.

Copilot App for macOS Launched

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Microsoft Copilot announced the launch of the macOS app. The AI-powered app is available to download for free but requires macOS 14 or newer and a Mac device with Apple's M1 chipset or newer. The app is currently available in Canada, the UK, and the US, with expansion to other regions expected in the coming weeks, The Verge reported.

The Copilot app is now listed on the Mac Store. The app page highlights that macOS users will get features such as dark mode, shortcut command for quick launch, the Think Deeper mode, and the ability to generate images. The macOS app also supports computer vision and accepts images as input.

Copilot for Mac also comes with typical AI chatbot features. Users can generate emails and essays, summarise large text blocks, translate text, find answers to queries from the Internet, and converse with users. It also brings multimodal capabilities such as image generation, inline editing, storyboard generation, and an option to upload files. Notably, the app is 18MB in size.

Microsoft also updated the Copilot app for iOS and iPadOS and added new features. Users will now be able to log into Copilot with an Apple account when using an iPhone or iPad. They will also be able to upload text or PDF files and ask questions about them. The AI chatbot can also summarise the content. As per The Verge, the company is also planning to roll out the document summarisation feature to the macOS app soon.