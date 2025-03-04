Technology News
English Edition

People in Modern Societies Sleep More but Have Irregular Sleep Cycles

New research finds people in industrialised societies sleep longer but experience disrupted sleep-wake cycles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 March 2025 17:00 IST
People in Modern Societies Sleep More but Have Irregular Sleep Cycles

Photo Credit: Pexels/Vlada Karpovich

The common belief is that modern industrialized life leads to chronic sleep deprivation.

Highlights
  • industrialised societies get more sleep than non-industrialised ones
  • Sleep efficiency is higher in modern settings but rhythms are irregular
  • Reduced exposure to natural light disrupts circadian cycles
Advertisement

A new study challenges the common belief that modern industrialised life results in chronic sleep deprivation. Despite concerns about screen exposure and daily stress impacting sleep quality, findings suggest that individuals in industrialised societies actually sleep longer compared to those in less industrialised settings. Data from multiple studies indicate that sleep duration is higher among people in modern environments, contradicting widely held assumptions. However, while sleep quantity is greater, regular circadian rhythms appear to be more disrupted in these settings.

Study Findings on Sleep Patterns

According to research published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, anthropologists David Ryan Samson and Leela McKinnon from the University of Toronto Mississauga conducted a meta-analysis of 54 global sleep studies. Their research examined the sleeping habits of 866 healthy adults, revealing that people in hunter-gatherer societies sleep fewer hours on average. Some groups recorded as little as 5.5 hours per night, while the general average in non-industrialised societies was 6.4 hours. In comparison, individuals in industrialised countries averaged over seven hours of sleep nightly.

Efficiency in Sleep and Circadian Rhythm Disruptions

Data also showed that sleep efficiency was higher in industrialised environments. It was reported that 88 percent of time spent in bed was used for sleep, whereas in less-industrialised settings, this figure was lower at 74 percent. Despite this, irregular circadian rhythms were more pronounced in industrialised societies. The circadian function index, which measures regularity in sleep-wake cycles, was recorded at 0.7 in non-industrialised societies but lower at 0.63 in industrialised settings.

Researchers attribute this difference to reduced exposure to natural light cues, which help regulate sleep cycles.

These findings suggest that sleep disturbances in modern environments may not stem from lack of sleep but rather from disrupted biological rhythms.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Sleep patterns, industrialised societies, circadian rhythm, sleep research, modern sleep habits
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Colourways Leaked
Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
People in Modern Societies Sleep More but Have Irregular Sleep Cycles
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  3. Infinix Note 50 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  5. Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online
  6. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  7. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  8. Google Play Store Gets New Features for Easy Widget Discovery on Android
  9. Google Pixel 9a Surfaces on US FCC Website With This Flagship Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Power Play 2024 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Ramam Raghavam OTT Release: Samuthirakani’s Family Drama to Stream on ETV Win Soon
  4. People in Modern Societies Sleep More but Have Irregular Sleep Cycles
  5. Picture This OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Simone Ashley Starrer Online?
  6. Tecno Unveils SpectraVision Camera With True-to-Life Colour Reproduction at MWC 2025
  7. Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco and Nokia Announce Open Telecom AI Platform at MWC 2025
  8. Om Kali Jai Kali Teaser Out: Vimal’s Fierce Avatar in JioHotstar’s Rural Revenge Drama
  9. Thandel OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi’s Film Online?
  10. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »