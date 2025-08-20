Technology News
Google Pixel Buds 2a Launched in India Alongside New Pixel Buds Pro 2 Colourway

Google Pixel Buds 2a is claimed to offer up to 27 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2025 21:30 IST
Google Pixel Buds 2a Launched in India Alongside New Pixel Buds Pro 2 Colourway

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Buds 2a are offered in Hazel and Iris colourways

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Buds 2a are equipped wth 11mm dynamic drivers
  • The earphones have an IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection support
  • The Pixel Buds 2a have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
Google Pixel Buds 2a have been launched in India alongside the Pixel 10 series of smartphones and the Pixel Watch 4. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 27 hours, which includes the charging case. It supports active noise cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal 1.5. The latter is said to allow the earbuds to adapt to the shape of the user's ears for a comfortable fit. A similar feature is seen in the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which is now available in India and global markets in a new colourway.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel Buds 2a price in India is set at Rs. 12,999. It is sold in Hazel and Iris colourways and will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, available at Rs. 22,900, are now offered in a Moonstone shade. The TWS headset was previously available for purchase in the country in Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen variants. The headphones will now support Adaptive Audio through a software update.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Features, Specifications

The newly unveiled Google Pixel Buds 2a is equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and Google's Tensor A1 chip. It supports adaptive ANC, including a Transparency Mode, alongside the Silent Seal 1.5 feature. The TWS headset is said to offer active in-ear pressure relief as well.

Connectivity options for the Pixel Buds 2a include Bluetooth 5.4. The headset is equipped with dual microphones and wind-blocking mesh coves for clear calling. It has an IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection support. The wireless headset has capacitive touch controls, and the accompanying magnetic charging case features a hall sensor for open and close detection, and a USB Type-C port.

Together with the case, the Pixel Buds 2a is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 27 hours without ANC. When ANC is enabled, the total playback time of the headset is said to drop to up to 20 hours (with the case). Google says you should get up to seven hours and up to 10 hours on a single charge, with and without ANC, respectively.

The Pixel Buds 2a headset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the case has an IPX4 (splash resistance) build. Each earphone weighs 4.7g, and the headset (together with the case) weighs 47.6g.

Comments

Further reading: Google Pixel Buds 2a, Google Pixel Buds 2a Price in India, Google Pixel Buds 2a Features, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Price in India, Pixel Buds Pro 2 New Colour Option, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
