Google Pixel Buds 2a have been launched in India alongside the Pixel 10 series of smartphones and the Pixel Watch 4. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 27 hours, which includes the charging case. It supports active noise cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal 1.5. The latter is said to allow the earbuds to adapt to the shape of the user's ears for a comfortable fit. A similar feature is seen in the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which is now available in India and global markets in a new colourway.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel Buds 2a price in India is set at Rs. 12,999. It is sold in Hazel and Iris colourways and will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, available at Rs. 22,900, are now offered in a Moonstone shade. The TWS headset was previously available for purchase in the country in Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen variants. The headphones will now support Adaptive Audio through a software update.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Features, Specifications

The newly unveiled Google Pixel Buds 2a is equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and Google's Tensor A1 chip. It supports adaptive ANC, including a Transparency Mode, alongside the Silent Seal 1.5 feature. The TWS headset is said to offer active in-ear pressure relief as well.

Connectivity options for the Pixel Buds 2a include Bluetooth 5.4. The headset is equipped with dual microphones and wind-blocking mesh coves for clear calling. It has an IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection support. The wireless headset has capacitive touch controls, and the accompanying magnetic charging case features a hall sensor for open and close detection, and a USB Type-C port.

Together with the case, the Pixel Buds 2a is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 27 hours without ANC. When ANC is enabled, the total playback time of the headset is said to drop to up to 20 hours (with the case). Google says you should get up to seven hours and up to 10 hours on a single charge, with and without ANC, respectively.

The Pixel Buds 2a headset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the case has an IPX4 (splash resistance) build. Each earphone weighs 4.7g, and the headset (together with the case) weighs 47.6g.