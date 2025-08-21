Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro were unveiled in China on Thursday. The new lineup features a 7,000mAh battery with up to 90W wired fast charging support and 22.5W wired reverse charging support. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, while the Note 15 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. Both phones come with the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro Price

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000), respectively. The Note 15 Pro+ comes in Cedar White, Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Smoky Purple colour options.

Redmi has also unveiled a Satellite Messaging Edition of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

The price of the Redmi Note 15 Pro, on the other hand, starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000), respectively. The phone has been launched in Cedar White, Cloud Purple, Midnight Black and Sky Blue colourways.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on the HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15. It features a 6.83-inch micro-curved display with a 1.5K resolution (1,280x2,772 pixels) with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,200nit peak brightness. The display boasts "Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass" protection.

The Note 15 Pro+ is the first phone to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The handset carries up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel front camera.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has an optical fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, flicker sensor, gyroscope, IR control, light sensors, X-axis linear motor, and ultrasonic distance sensor

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. The handset uses Xiaomi's Surge P3 charging chip and Surge G1 fuel gauge chips.

The Satellite Messaging Edition of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ lets users communicate through Beidou satellite-based emergency messaging without cellular networks.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Specifications

The standard Redmi Note 15 Pro has the same SIM, software, display, RAM, storage, and IP68 rating as the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ model. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra. It has a different rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor. It sports a 20-megapixel front camera.

Sensors and connectivity options on the Redmi Note 15 Pro are similar to the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ model. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging support. It also includes the Surge P3 charging chip and Surge G1 fuel gauge.

