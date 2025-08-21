Vivo Vision Explorer Edition, the company's first mixed reality (MR) headset, was unveiled in China on Thursday. Positioned as a competitor to the Apple Vision Pro, the device features dual 8K high-resolution Micro-OLED displays and is powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. Running on OriginOS Vision, it sports a large front visor and a padded rear headband that holds the wearable in place. The Vivo Vision Explorer Edition offers support for eye tracking and micro-gesture control.

The Chinese tech brand has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Vivo Vision headset, but the headset is already available to preorder at 12 authorised Vivo experience stores across China. The company also confirmed that a second wave of experience stores will open soon to expand access.

Vivo Vision Explorer Edition Features, Specifications

The Vivo Vision Explorer Edition is equipped with dual binocular 8K (3,552×3,840 pixels) Micro-OLED displays, with 94 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut and support for 100 to 1000 degrees. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip. The MR headset uses Vivo's custom Blue Ocean power management system. The headset runs on OriginOS Vision, Vivo's in-house operating system optimised for MR, and offers ultra-low latency of just 13ms.

Vivo Vision Explorer Edition

Photo Credit: Vivo

The mixed reality headset supports precise 1.5-degree eye tracking and 26 degrees depth of field for micro-gesture recognition, with a 175-degree vertical interaction range. The Vivo Vision Explorer Edition weighs 398g. It is 83mm tall and 40mm thick, the company said during the launch event on Thursday.

The headset has a padded rear headband that holds it in place while in use. It supports recording 3D videos and capturing spatial photos, though a few advanced functionalities require pairing with select Vivo smartphones.

The Vivo Vision headset supports a 180 degree panoramic field of view, spatial audio, and a virtual 120-inch cinema screen that users can control with gestures. It supports multi-device casting, immersive dome video, 3D e-sports viewing, PC and mobile games casting, and multi-window productivity, among others.

The Vision Explorer Edition will rival the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3, and Samsung's upcoming XR headset.

