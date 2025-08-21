Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With 8K Micro-OLED Displays Launched as Apple Vision Pro Competitor

Vivo Vision Explorer Edition runs on a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2025 16:57 IST
Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With 8K Micro-OLED Displays Launched as Apple Vision Pro Competitor

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Vision Explorer Edition is 40mm thick and weighs 398g

Highlights
  • Vivo Vision Explorer Edition MR headset unveiled in China
  • It features a dual 8K HD resolution display
  • The mixed reality headset supports precise 1.5-degree eye tracking
Advertisement

Vivo Vision Explorer Edition, the company's first mixed reality (MR) headset, was unveiled in China on Thursday. Positioned as a competitor to the Apple Vision Pro, the device features dual 8K high-resolution Micro-OLED displays and is powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. Running on OriginOS Vision, it sports a large front visor and a padded rear headband that holds the wearable in place. The Vivo Vision Explorer Edition offers support for eye tracking and micro-gesture control.

The Chinese tech brand has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Vivo Vision headset, but the headset is already available to preorder at 12 authorised Vivo experience stores across China. The company also confirmed that a second wave of experience stores will open soon to expand access.

Vivo Vision Explorer Edition Features, Specifications 

The Vivo Vision Explorer Edition is equipped with dual binocular 8K (3,552×3,840 pixels) Micro-OLED displays, with 94 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut and support for 100 to 1000 degrees. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip. The MR headset uses Vivo's custom Blue Ocean power management system. The headset runs on OriginOS Vision, Vivo's in-house operating system optimised for MR, and offers ultra-low latency of just 13ms.

vivo vision mr headset Vivo Vision Explorer Edition

Vivo Vision Explorer Edition
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The mixed reality headset supports precise 1.5-degree eye tracking and 26 degrees depth of field for micro-gesture recognition, with a 175-degree vertical interaction range. The Vivo Vision Explorer Edition weighs 398g. It is 83mm tall and 40mm thick, the company said during the launch event on Thursday.

The headset has a padded rear headband that holds it in place while in use. It supports recording 3D videos and capturing spatial photos, though a few advanced functionalities require pairing with select Vivo smartphones.

The Vivo Vision headset supports a 180 degree panoramic field of view, spatial audio, and a virtual 120-inch cinema screen that users can control with gestures. It supports multi-device casting, immersive dome video, 3D e-sports viewing, PC and mobile games casting, and multi-window productivity, among others.

The Vision Explorer Edition will rival the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3, and Samsung's upcoming XR headset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Vision Explorer Edition, Vivo Vision Explorer Edition Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC to Feature Similar Architecture as Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Tipster Claims
Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With 8K Micro-OLED Displays Launched as Apple Vision Pro Competitor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Will Unveil a Phone With a 10,000mAh+ Battery on This Date
  2. Apple's First Retail Store in Bengaluru Opens September 2
  3. Google Pixel Buds 2a Launched in India, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Get New Colour
  4. BTC is back at $114,000 and ETH tops $4,300. Is the momentum shifting?
  5. Apple Releases iOS 18.6.2 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Security Fix
  6. Vivo Vision With Dual 8K Displays Launched as Apple Vision Pro Competitor
  7. Harvard Dropouts Unveil Smart Glasses That Can Continuously Record Audio
  8. ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Launch Date Confirmed, No Word on Pricing
  9. Gemini Live Will Soon Call and Send Messages on Your Behalf
#Latest Stories
  1. The Rogue Prince of Persia Gets Surprise Launch on PC, Consoles; Available on Game Pass, PS Plus Game Catalog
  2. Bitcoin Rebounds Above $114,000 as Ether surges; Market Awaits Powell’s Speech
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Feature 14.6-inch OLED Display
  4. Google Upgrades Gemini Live With Visual Guidance, Adds Support for Phone and Messages Apps
  5. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With 8K Micro-OLED Displays Launched as Apple Vision Pro Competitor
  6. iPhone 17 TechWoven Case With MagSafe Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC to Feature Similar Architecture as Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Tipster Claims
  8. Realme Smartphone With 10,000mAh+ Battery to Be Unveiled on August 27
  9. Microsoft Begins Testing Semantic File Search in Copilot+ PCs, Introduces New Copilot Home Experience
  10. Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2, W5 Gen 2 Smartwatch Chips With Satellite Connectivity Unveiled; Debuts on Pixel Watch 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »