Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, the purported successor to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, is expected to debut soon. The specifications and features of the tablet have recently been spotted for a while. After recently being spotted on the IECEE certification website, the alleged renders of the rumoured tablet have appeared online again, showing it from different angles. Additionally, some specifications of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have also leaked, including its display size and thickness.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Design, Specifications (Expected)

Renders published by WinFuture indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could feature a dual rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The tablet could also ship with support for Samsung's S Pen stylus. On the front, a small teardrop-style notch is visible, and it is expected to house the selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could sport a 14.6-inch OLED display, while being thinner than its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. It also appears with slightly thinner bezels, along with rounded corners.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra was recently spotted on the IECEE certification website, which gave us some clues about the tablet's battery capacity and charging specifications. It could ship with a 11,600mAh battery pack that supports 45W fast charging.

The listing also indicated that the company might unveil the tablet in the coming weeks or months. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, and could debut in a grey colourway.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that renders for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have leaked online. Previously leaked images of the tablet also suggested that it could ship with a design that resembled its predecessor. However, unlike the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, the upcoming model appears to have a single front-facing camera.

Last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra model features an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is powered by a Dimensity 9300+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the tablet sports two 12-megapixel selfie cameras.