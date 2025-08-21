Technology News
  Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 Earphones With ENC, 10mm Drivers Debut in India

Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 Earphones With ENC, 10mm Drivers Debut in India

Lava Probuds Wave 921 has an IPX6-rated build for water and sweat resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 August 2025 18:57 IST
Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 Earphones With ENC, 10mm Drivers Debut in India

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Probuds Aria 911 claimed to offer up to 35 hours of total playback on a single charge

Highlights
  • Users also get touch controls on the Lava Probuds Aria 911
  • Both models support Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity
  • Wave 921 neckband has an ergonomic silicone body
Lava Probuds Aria 911 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and Probuds Wave 921 neckband-style earphones were launched in India on Thursday. The latest models feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for eliminating unwanted surround sound and offer up to 50ms low latency for gaming. Lava Probuds Wave 921 has an IPX6-rated build for water and sweat resistance. The neckband supports Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It is claimed to offer up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Lava Probuds Aria 911, Probuds Wave 921 Price in India

The Lava Probuds Aria 911 earbuds and Probuds Wave 921 neckband will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 999 each. Sales of the new earphones will begin on August 25, exclusively via Amazon and Lava's official e-store.

Lava Probuds Aria 911, Probuds Wave 921 Specifications

The Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 feature a dual-tone finish. The Aria 911 TWS earphones sport a stem-style design with an oval charging case and come with a 35ms low-latency mode. The earphones are rated IPX4 for resistance to sweat and light splashes.

In contrast, the Lava Probuds Wave 921 neckband has an ergonomic silicone body, offers 50ms latency, and boasts a more durable IPX6 rating.

Both models support Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and are equipped with 10mm drivers. They also feature ENC to improve voice call clarity by reducing ambient noise.

The Lava Probuds Aria 911 is claimed to offer up to 35 hours of total playback on a single charge. The TWS earphones support fast charging, said to deliver around 150 minutes of use in just 10 minutes. Users also get touch controls and voice assistant integration for hands-free convenience.

The Lava Probuds Wave 921, on the other hand, promises up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge. The neckband also supports fast charging with a claimed 12 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. It features a 'Magnetic Smart Dash' switch that enables calling and media controls by snapping the earbuds together. The neckband offers dual pairing for switching between two connected devices.

Nithya P Nair
Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 Earphones With ENC, 10mm Drivers Debut in India
