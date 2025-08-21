Technology News
Apple's First Retail Store in Bengaluru Opens September 2

Apple has announced its first retail store in Bengaluru.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 August 2025 10:32 IST
Apple's First Retail Store in Bengaluru Opens September 2

Apple said that the barricade for Hebbal Store was revealed on Thursday morning

Highlights
  • This is Apple's third retail store after Apple BKC and Apple Saket
  • Apple Hebbal Store is in Phoenix Mall, Bengaluru
  • The theme of the third store is Peacock
Apple announced on Thursday that it will open its first retail store in Bengaluru. The Cupertino-based giant also announced the opening date for the new retail store - September 2. This is the third official Apple store after Apple BKC and Apple Saket. 

The opening of the Apple Hebbal, its newest retail store in India, in September coincides with the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which is just a few days away—the Apple Hebbal Store opens on Tuesday, September 2 at 1 PM IST.

This is part of Apple's retail expansion in India. Customers can walk into this new Apple store in Bengaluru and receive in-person service. Apple confirmed that the barricade for Apple Hebbal was revealed on Thursday morning. 

"Adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock - India's national bird and a symbol of pride - the artwork celebrates Apple's third store in India," Apple said in a statement.

The new Apple Hebbal Store is located in Phoenix Mall, Bengaluru. Much like other Apple Stores, the new Hebbal store will feature Apple Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams to cater to customers entering the store.  

The new Apple Hebbal Store will also feature the popular "Today at Apple" sessions, where experts interact with customers who have registered for these sessions. Notably, these Today at Apple sessions help customers get started with their Apple devices and also cover topics such as art, storytelling, productivity, and coding, through free events led by Apple Creatives.

Apple's Third Retail Store Announced in India

Apple's first official store in India was the Apple BKC in Mumbai, and it opened in April 2023. It is located in the Jio World Drive Mall, within the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The BKC store was a two-storey building and featured a hand-crafted timber ceiling, which was the highlight. The second store in Apple Saket in New Delhi followed soon after. It is located in Select Citywalk Mall and offers experiences similar to BKC. 

These retail stores offer customers a full range of Apple products, including iPhones, Macs, Apple Watch models, and more. Customers can spend some time with these devices before making the purchase decision. The official physical retail stores also offer in-person technical support and even service for Apple devices. Notably, the official stores also offer trade-in and setup support.
 

Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Apple's First Retail Store in Bengaluru Opens September 2
