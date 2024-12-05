Technology News
Environmental Impact of ISS Deorbit in 2031 Raises Concerns on Oceans and Atmosphere

Updated: 5 December 2024 21:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

The International Space Station pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon

Highlights
  • ISS deorbit in 2031 raises concerns about its environmental impact
  • Controlled re-entry planned over remote Point Nemo to minimize risks
  • Experts call for better space debris disposal regulations and methods
The scheduled deorbit of the International Space Station (ISS) in 2031 has raised questions regarding potential environmental impacts. The 450-tonne orbital outpost, which has experienced issues such as coolant leaks and structural cracks, is expected to be retired in a controlled re-entry over the South Pacific Oceanic Uninhabited Area, also known as Point Nemo, as per reports. This remote location is often used as a "spacecraft cemetery" due to its distance from populated areas. However, concerns are being raised about its implications for Earth's atmosphere and oceans, according to various reports.

Environmental Impact on Oceans and Atmosphere

As per a report by Space.com, the ISS's deorbit plan, involving controlled disintegration in Earth's atmosphere, has been endorsed by NASA to minimise risks. Concerns about pollution, however, have been highlighted by researchers and advocacy groups. Physicist Luciano Anselmo from the Space Flight Dynamics Laboratory in Pisa, Italy, in a statement, said that while oceanic pollution caused by space re-entries is negligible compared to other human activities, the effects on the upper atmosphere could be significant and are not yet fully understood.

David Santillo, a senior scientist at Greenpeace International, in another statement, indicated that the absence of international regulations for space hardware disposal complicates such operations. According to reports, Santillo suggested that frameworks such as the London Convention could address these issues in the future. Advocacy groups, including the Ocean Conservancy, have also flagged the use of oceans as dumping grounds for space debris as a matter of concern.

Future Implications for Space Exploration

The planned deorbit has sparked discussions about the long-term management of large space structures, as per sources. Darren McKnight, senior technical fellow at LeoLabs, warned in reports that future space stations could face similar challenges, necessitating more robust disposal methods. The Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP) had earlier emphasised the urgency of developing deorbit capabilities for the ISS to avoid uncontrolled re-entry scenarios, a recommendation reiterated in its recent report to NASA.

While the controlled disposal of the ISS is considered the safest option, its potential environmental consequences continue to be evaluated by experts and stakeholders globally.

 

