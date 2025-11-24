ISS Experiment Shows Moss Spores Can Survive Harsh Space Environment

An extraordinary species of moss was able to endure nine months in the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS) and was still able to grow in the world. In a recent study, scientists placed moss spores in the vacuum, in the extreme radiation and temperatures of space, over a period of approximately 9 months, and more than 80 percent of the samples survived and germinated after being placed back on Earth. The barrenness of this plant is brought out by this unlikely outcome.

Implications for Space Exploration

According to the new study, scientists have demonstrated that a land plant can survive in space, which was the first time. The findings indicate that early terrestrial vegetation such as moss, has inherent mechanisms of extreme condition survival. Fujita observed that this resilience would guide the development of ecosystems in the Moon or Mars. Even though it is not edible, the capacity to produce oxygen and even create soil gives moss a possibility of being used as a life support on other planets. More experiments are required to determine whether moss can actively develop under low gravity or in other alien atmospheres.

Space Exposure Experiment

Researchers sent samples of a hardy moss called spreading earthmoss (Physcomitrium patens) to the ISS in March 2022. Astronauts fixed them to the station's exterior and left them exposed for about 283 days. Once returned to Earth, tests showed that over 80% survived the vacuum, radiation and temperature extremes of space. Nearly 90% of the survivors could germinate under Earth conditions. Researchers estimated the spores could potentially survive up to about 5,600 days (15 years) in space.