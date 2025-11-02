Technology News
English Edition

Russian Cosmonauts Complete Second Spacewalk to Install New Experiments on ISS Exterior

Russian cosmonauts Ryzhikov and Zubritsky completed a 6-hour spacewalk to install new ISS experiments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2025 18:42 IST
Russian Cosmonauts Complete Second Spacewalk to Install New Experiments on ISS Exterior

Photo Credit: NASA

Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky during their spacewalk outside the ISS.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Cosmonauts complete six-hour ISS spacewalk
  • Installed Impuls and IPI-500 plasma experiments
  • Serviced Ekran-M semiconductor study
Advertisement

Two Russian cosmonauts have completed their second spacewalk together, fitting new experiments and carrying out routine maintenance on the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS). Roscosmos flight engineers and 73 Soyuz commander Sergey Ryzhikov and flight engineer Alexey Zubritsky spent six hours and fifty-four minutes outside the station Tuesday (Oct. 28). The two devoted most of their day to work in the lower portion of the station's Russian Orbital Segment, where they left off at the end of an extravehicular activity (EVA) which had taken place just a few weeks ago.

Ryzhikov and Zubritsky Install Plasma Experiments and Service Equipment During ISS Spacewalk

As per the report of Roscosmos, the EVA began at 10:18 a.m. EDT when Ryzhikov and Zubritsky opened the Poisk Mini-Research Module-2 hatch. They used a telescoping crane known as the Strela boom to move to their first worksite on the Nauka module, where they installed a two-part apparatus for the Impuls and IPI-500 plasma experiments. These studies aim to understand how spacecraft engines interact with Earth's ionosphere and the potential for jet propulsion in space.

During the mission, Ryzhikov also cleaned a viewing window on the Nauka module by carefully opening and closing protective shutters. The pair then returned to service the Ekran-M experiment—installed during their earlier spacewalk—which studies the creation of ultra-thin materials for semiconductor use. After removing a loose gasket and inserting a replacement cassette, ground control confirmed that the experiment was returning quality data.

The astronauts moved the ERA control panel, avoided debris release ahead of HTV-X's arrival, and safely ended Expedition 73's third spacewalk. The EVA marked Ryzhikov's third and Zubritsky's second, totalling 20 and 13 hours, continuing the ISS's legacy of human-led maintenance.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISS, Roscosmos, spacewalk, Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky, nauka module, Space Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
TRAI and DoT Approve Implementation of Feature to Display Caller Names During Incoming Calls
NASA’s X-59 Supersonic Jet Takes Historic First Flight, Paving Way for Quiet Supersonic Travel

Related Stories

Russian Cosmonauts Complete Second Spacewalk to Install New Experiments on ISS Exterior
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Stunned as Earth's Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
  2. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch of Private Griffin Moon Lander Pushed to 2026 Amid Testing Phase
  2. Russian Cosmonauts Complete Second Spacewalk to Install New Experiments on ISS Exterior
  3. Tsinghua Scientists Create Light-Powered AI Chip Running at 12.5 GHz
  4. LIGO Detect Possible Second-Generation Black Holes with Extreme Spins
  5. Scientists Stunned as Earth’s Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
  6. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
  7. Ballad of a Small Player Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Collin Farrell Starrer Movie
  8. Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  10. Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Sohum Shah’s Silent Comedy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »