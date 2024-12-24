Technology News
English Edition

Flamanville 3 Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations After Long Delays in France

Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor in France now connected to the grid, marking a significant milestone

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2024 20:00 IST
Flamanville 3 Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations After Long Delays in France

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

The Flamanville 3 reactor in Normandy, France, entered commercial operation.

Highlights
  • Flamanville 3 reactor connected to France’s grid, boosting energy supply
  • Long-awaited Flamanville 3 reactor starts supplying electricity to home
  • EDF celebrates historic Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor start-up in France
Advertisement

France's nuclear energy sector reached a significant milestone as the Flamanville 3 European Pressurised Reactor in Normandy was successfully connected to the national electricity grid. According to reports, this reactor, now the country's most powerful with a capacity of 1,600 MW, began supplying electricity at 11:48 am local time on Saturday. Officials from EDF, the state-owned energy firm, highlighted to the media that the connection marks an important chapter in the nation's energy strategy, despite facing years of technical issues, delays, and cost overruns.

Decades in the Making

The Flamanville 3 project, initiated in 2007, was designed to revive interest in nuclear energy across Europe following past disasters. Reports have indicated that its advanced pressurised water reactor technology offers increased efficiency and improved safety measures. EDF's CEO, Luc Rémont, called the development “historic,” noting that it was the first new reactor to begin operations in France in 25 years. Challenges during the reactor's construction phase extended its timeline to 17 years, with costs escalating from an initial €3.3 billion to an estimated €13.2 billion.

Testing Phase and Future Plans

As per reports, it has been confirmed by EDF that Flamanville 3 will undergo extensive testing at varying power levels until summer 2025. A full inspection, lasting approximately 250 days, is expected to occur in spring 2026. The facility is projected to supply power to over two million homes once fully operational. France's nuclear programme remains one of the most prominent globally, contributing to about 60 percent of the nation's electricity output.

Government's Commitment to Nuclear Energy

President Emmanuel Macron has underscored the importance of nuclear energy in the country's shift towards sustainable power sources in the media. The government has announced plans for six additional next-generation reactors and possible options for eight more, reflecting its commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Macron previously described nuclear development as essential to safeguarding both energy security and the climate.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flamanville Flamanville 3, Nuclear Reactor, France, EDF, Energy, Nuclear Power, Renewable Energy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab
MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset With Improved Multi-Core Performance and AI Capabilities Launched
Flamanville 3 Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations After Long Delays in France
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones of 2024
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Vivo Y29 5G With 5,500mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Tipped to Offer Upgraded Camera Capabilities
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Colourway, Build Details Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  7. Poco X7 Pro 5G Global Variant Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Samsung Scales Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. MIT Researchers Measure Quantum Geometry of Electrons in Solid Materials for First Time
  2. Flamanville 3 Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations After Long Delays in France
  3. Tetsuwan Scientific Is Building AI-Powered Robotic Scientists That Can Carry Out Experiments
  4. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Leaked Renders Show Expected Design, Colour Options
  5. Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab
  6. Amazon and Universal Music Group Expand Partnership to Address ‘Unlawful AI-Generated Content’
  7. Nokia Could Be Developing a Digital Asset Encryption Device, Patent Filing Suggests
  8. Oppo A5 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  9. Robot Replicates Traditional Chinese Massage for Therapy and Wellness
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Hit Store Shelves Two Weeks After Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »