Flamanville 3 Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations After Long Delays in France

France's nuclear energy sector reached a significant milestone as the Flamanville 3 European Pressurised Reactor in Normandy was successfully connected to the national electricity grid. According to reports, this reactor, now the country's most powerful with a capacity of 1,600 MW, began supplying electricity at 11:48 am local time on Saturday. Officials from EDF, the state-owned energy firm, highlighted to the media that the connection marks an important chapter in the nation's energy strategy, despite facing years of technical issues, delays, and cost overruns.

Decades in the Making

The Flamanville 3 project, initiated in 2007, was designed to revive interest in nuclear energy across Europe following past disasters. Reports have indicated that its advanced pressurised water reactor technology offers increased efficiency and improved safety measures. EDF's CEO, Luc Rémont, called the development “historic,” noting that it was the first new reactor to begin operations in France in 25 years. Challenges during the reactor's construction phase extended its timeline to 17 years, with costs escalating from an initial €3.3 billion to an estimated €13.2 billion.

Testing Phase and Future Plans

As per reports, it has been confirmed by EDF that Flamanville 3 will undergo extensive testing at varying power levels until summer 2025. A full inspection, lasting approximately 250 days, is expected to occur in spring 2026. The facility is projected to supply power to over two million homes once fully operational. France's nuclear programme remains one of the most prominent globally, contributing to about 60 percent of the nation's electricity output.

Government's Commitment to Nuclear Energy

President Emmanuel Macron has underscored the importance of nuclear energy in the country's shift towards sustainable power sources in the media. The government has announced plans for six additional next-generation reactors and possible options for eight more, reflecting its commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Macron previously described nuclear development as essential to safeguarding both energy security and the climate.