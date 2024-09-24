Technology News
English Edition

New Research Could Resolve Stephen Hawking's Black Hole Radiation Paradox

Research suggests black holes may not exist as traditionally thought, with frozen stars potentially solving key paradoxes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 September 2024 12:14 IST
New Research Could Resolve Stephen Hawking's Black Hole Radiation Paradox

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Placidplace

An illustration of a black hole warping space-time

Highlights
  • New theory proposes black holes might be "frozen stars"
  • Frozen stars could solve Hawking’s black hole radiation paradox
  • These objects lack singularities and event horizons
Advertisement

The traditional view of black holes, as proposed by Karl Schwarzschild in 1916, suggests they consist of two main features: a singularity and an event horizon. This model faces challenges when combined with quantum mechanics, especially following Stephen Hawking's discovery of Hawking radiation in the 1970s. According to this theory, black holes emit radiation due to quantum effects near their event horizon, causing them to lose mass over time. This raises a significant issue: if a black hole completely evaporates, what happens to the information about the matter that formed it?

The Frozen Star Concept

New research proposes that black holes might instead be “frozen stars.” These entities would not possess singularities or event horizons but could still mimic the observable characteristics of black holes. Ramy Brustein, a physicist at Ben-Gurion University, leads this innovative theory, suggesting that if frozen stars exist, they might require a fundamental modification of Einstein's general relativity.

Implications for Physics

The frozen star model could resolve key paradoxes in black hole physics, such as the information loss paradox. These objects avoid the issues tied to singularities by not collapsing into infinitely dense points. Researchers believe testing this theory could yield crucial insights, particularly through gravitational waves produced during cosmic events like black hole mergers. Identifying characteristics unique to frozen stars could provide the experimental evidence to validate this new model.

Looking Ahead

While the frozen star theory opens intriguing possibilities, much work remains to clarify their internal structures and distinguish them from other cosmic phenomena like neutron stars. Brustein emphasises the potential revolutionary impact this theory could have if validated through observational data from gravitational wave observatories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: black holes, Quantum Physics, Hawking Radiation, Frozen Stars, Astrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Did Gladiators Really Fight to the Death? Here's What You Need to Know
Mathematicians Uncover Soft Cells, a New Class of Shapes in Nature

Related Stories

New Research Could Resolve Stephen Hawking's Black Hole Radiation Paradox
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Reveals Full Design, Specifications
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 15 Pro Series to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  6. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Said to Go Global Soon
  7. MacBook Air M1 to be Available Under Rs. 53,000 During Amazon Sale
  8. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  9. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Brings Apple Intelligence to the Messages App
  10. GoPro Hero With 4K Video Recording Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Could Resolve Stephen Hawking's Black Hole Radiation Paradox
  2. Google TV Devices Updated With Smart Home Hub, AI-Powered Sports Page and Content Overviews
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Leaked With Purported Exynos 2400e SoC and 4,700mAh Battery
  4. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update With Apple Intelligence in Messages and New Control Centre Toggles Released: What’s New
  5. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  8. Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on GeekBench with 8GB of RAM, Android 14
  9. What is the ‘REDI’ Framework for CBDC Adoption Suggested by IMF
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Outperform Apple A18 Pro SoC in GPU Benchmarks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »