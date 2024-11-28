Technology News
English Edition
Fossilised Dinosaur Droppings Could Reveal Secrets Behind Their Evolution into a Dominant Species, Says Study

A new study explores how fossilised dinosaur dung uncovers early ecosystems and dietary adaptability.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 November 2024 18:30 IST
Fossilised Dinosaur Droppings Could Reveal Secrets Behind Their Evolution into a Dominant Species, Says Study

Photo Credit: Pixabay/RoyBuri

According to researchers, coprolites contained undigested plant matter, prey remains, and even charcoal

Highlights
  • Fossilised faeces reveal 200-million-year-old dietary habits
  • Charcoal in dung hints at detox strategies of early herbivores
  • Adaptability ensured dinosaurs thrived through environmental changes
A study published in Nature has provided new insights into the environment during the time when dinosaurs began to dominate the Earth. The analysis, conducted on samples of fossilised feces, or coprolites, has revealed undigested remnants of food, plants, and prey, offering evidence of the dietary habits and ecological role of dinosaurs approximately 200 million years ago. The findings address a 30-million-year gap in understanding the evolutionary rise of dinosaurs during the Late Triassic period.

Key Discoveries from Coprolite Analysis

The research focussed on the northern regions of the supercontinent Pangea, with material gathered over 25 years. Advanced imaging techniques were utilised to examine the internal structures of coprolites, revealing well-preserved remains of fish, insects, and larger prey. Notably, evidence was found of bones consumed and digested by predators into salts and marrow, mirroring behaviours observed in species like hyenas today.

Coprolites from herbivorous dinosaurs, such as early sauropods, were found to contain tree ferns and other plants. Researchers were intrigued by the discovery of charcoal in these samples, suggesting these dinosaurs ingested it to neutralise toxins found in certain ferns.

Adaptability as a Survival Mechanism

In the study, the dietary diversity of these early dinosaurs was highlighted as a significant factor in their evolutionary success. Grzegorz Niedźwiedzki, co-author of the research, told in a statement that the ability to adapt to changing environments through plant consumption was crucial for their survival. According to the findings, these herbivorous dinosaurs displayed a preference for fresh plant shoots, which enabled them to endure environmental upheavals during the Late Triassic.

The study contributes to understanding how adaptability in diet and behaviour allowed dinosaurs to thrive amidst climatic challenges, paving the way for their dominance on the planet.

 

Dinosaurs, Palaeontology, Archaeology, Science, Earth
